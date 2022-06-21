Where to buy Patta x Awake NY x Carhartt WIP collection? Release date and more explored

To kick-start Men's Milan Fashion Week for 2022, the top streetwear brands Carhartt WIP, Awake NY, and Patta are coming together to launch a limited-edition Milan exclusive collection. The collection is dubbed 3 is a Magic Number.

All three brands are at the top of their respective games and have collaborated with each other earlier at some point in time. However, this marks the first collaboration between the three brands as a triad.

The link-up collaborative capsule launched exclusively at the Patta Milan store on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 17:30 CEST - 20:00 CEST.

More about the newly launched Patta x Awake NY x Carhartt WIP 3 is a Magic Number collection

Newly launched Patta x Awake NY x Carhartt WIP 3 is a Magic Number collection (Image via @awakenewyorkclothing / Instagram)

Two of the three streetwear brands come from the United States - Carhartt WIP from Michigan and Awake NY from New York, while Patta is an Amsterdam-based brand. Their link-up for the apparel line marks the Milan Fashion Week, which begins on June 17, 2022 and goes on till June 22, 2022.

The traid's limited-edition collaborative capsule offers distinctive and street-worthy styles showcased in full with co-branded signatures.

The 3 is a Magic Number collaborative collection has two styles of hoodies and tees. These tees and hoodies come in distinct yet minimalistic black and white colorways. Each garment adorns graphic prints on both the back and the front, giving them a flair, that the three labels are known for.

The three-way collaboration, dubbed 3 is a Magic Number, consists of heavy-cotton constructed printed tees and hoodies. These are made out of Carhartt WIP's well-known quality of keeping heavy-duty working clothes.

Primarily, all the clothing from the label features special and custom-made silver metallic co-branded logos. In addition to the co-branded logos, the entire 3 is a Magic Number collection features wands and top hat motifs as well.

The collaborators have worked together to create and deliver a collection that features a co-branded three-way branded logo ensemble. The front of the tee has a small logo on the left side where the front pocket is.

This ensemble features "Patta" lettering on top and is followed by Carhartt WIP's moniker "C" logo, underneath with is the "Awake" lettering. Additionally, paying homage to the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, "Milano" lettering also appears at the bottom in block letters. This only adds more sound and sight to the semi-annual Milan Fashion Week.

On the back of all the apparel items, there is another similar branding logo with a slightly distinctive style. While Patta's lettering logo is perched with a top hat on the "P," Carhartt WIP's familiar "C" occupies a huge space in the centre of each garment. Completing the logo is Awake NY's "Awake" lettering with a wand stuck beside the "E." Finally, a "3 is a Magic Number" signature is also present just below the logo in a cursive font.

Additionally, the three labels are also celebrating the collection's launch with a party at a secret location. The party is powered by Carhartt's drinks and Patta's famous Patta Soundsystem.

The entire collection can be availed at the Patta's Milan store, starting June 19, 2022, with a launch event attended by Guillaume Schmidt and Angelo Baque.

