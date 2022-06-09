Where to buy Carhartt WIP X Toogood apparel collection? Price and more details explored 

Carhartt WIP and advanced British label Toogood developed a gender-neutral collaboration based on functional uniform wear.

The Carhartt WIP X Toogood capsule collection was recently made public on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The complete range is easily accessible online via the official websites of Toogood and Carhartt WIP. If you want to get them from offline stores, then visit the Carhartt WIP stores and other select retailers.

Carhartt WIP X Toogood created a gender-neutral apparel collection

The items offered under the selection (Image via Toogood)

The duo designed a selection that features a mix of architectural proportions and spacious silhouettes, fusing legendary Carhartt WIP aesthetics with Toogood's simple approach. The collection has reimagined the clothing pieces that have received a characteristic Toogood revamping.

The co-founder of Toogood, Erica Toogood, explained similar ideas shared by the two labels, saying,

“This collaboration has come from a very natural place for both brands,”

She continued,

“Carhartt WIP’s history of modifying historic workwear sits effortlessly with Toogood’s nod to trades and workwear, reimagined and sculpted with artistic freedom.”

Following the utilitarian and basic approach, the pieces are fashioned in a subtle color palette of off-white, black, and "Hamilton-Brown." The capsule comprises two distinct jacket styles, a shirt, overalls, a trouser, and a t-shirt that blends elements from both brands’ veins.

Toogood has produced a collection of one-off designs composed of patchwork combinations using clashing fabrics to underline the re-cutting and re-working technique. The pieces will be shown with three artistic puppets dressed in giant replicas of the collection's ensembles at Milan's Salone del Mobile furniture fair.

Items offered under the utilitarian capsule collection

1) The Explorer X OG Active Jacket is priced at $278 apiece. This jacket is roomy and is made of 100 percent organic cotton. The underwired, triple-stitched outerwear has an ergonomic hood and bottom, customized zip fasteners, elasticated arm ends, kangaroo compartments, and Carhartt WIP x Toogood labeling. It is available in three colorways: black, wax, and Hamilton brown.

2) Toogood rethinks Carhartt WIP's Michigan Coat, including elements from their Photographer Jacket. The Photographer x Michigan coat is easy-fitting and entirely made with organic cotton. The corduroy on the collars, wide and deep stand-out chest pockets, adjustable wrists, and creative Carhartt WIP x Toogood labeling are the standout features of this $241 outerwear.

3) Toogood reinvented Carhartt WIP's double knee pants by combining aspects of their Sculptor Trouser. The Sculptor x Double Knee pant is produced from natural cotton and has a relaxed fit and a lowered rise. These functional pants will cost you $161 a piece.

4) The Farmer x Bib Overall is offered in similar shades. These head-to-toe ensembles are priced at $241, crafted with organic cotton Dearborn canvas. From XS to XL, the universal size is available. Designers suggest XS-S for ladies and M-XL for men because these are oversized designs.

5) The Antique Dealer x Classic Vest is available for $203 apiece. Carhartt WIP’s Classic Vest is reworked by Toogood and blended with the unique designs of the latter’s Antique Dealer Waistcoat for this outerwear.

6) The oversized Draughtsman x Tony Shirt can be purchased for $129. Here, Carhartt’s Tony Shirt elements are perfectly combined with those of Draughtsman shirts of the other label. These shirts are wholly constructed with natural cotton Utah canvas.

7) Lastly, the loose-fitting Tinker T-shirt is made with jersey textiles. These basic tees are only printed on the front and are priced at $64.

