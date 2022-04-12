Carhartt WIP X Converse: Where to buy, price and more about skate-inspired collection

To serve as a mega delight for the skateboarders, Carhartt WIP x Converse CONS recently joined forces. The two labels came together for the launch of their stimulative Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

The brands that owe their genesis to skateboarding, released their latest pairs on March 31. For enhanced experience and refined performance, the collab created two distinct pairs: One Star Ox Pro and FastBreak Ox Pro.

Earlier this year, Carhartt WIP teamed up with Salomon for the launch of their heavy-duty Shelter CSWP. The co-release exhibited the perfect blend of Carhartt’s streetwear esthetics with Salomon’s technical know-how. The pair were loaded with some alluring features like light insulation, weatherproofing, and enhanced gripping.

Carhartt WIP x Converse collab released two distinctive skate shoes

Crafted with suedes, canvas, and leather, the latest shoe designs nod to the timeless clothing of the Carhartt WIP.

The neutral tones employed in the making of these shoes showcase an ideal mix of skateboarding and streetwear style. More precisely, the creamy white uppers are nicely laid with black detailing.

The white leathery backdrop is overlayed with similarly colored suedes on the eyestays as well as the lateral sides of the pair. To compliment the eyestays, the striking tongue tags are made with black suedes that are further adorned with the prominent Converse CONS branding.

The tongues too are coupled with similar black laces. These conspicuously designed laces are beautified with CONS branded aglets. Adjacent to laces, the lateral sides are emblazoned with the highly-coveted Converse Star logo that never fails to bedazzle its admirers.

Moving on, the leather heels of both pairs are lined with suedes in the center. The discernible suede linings of the heels are debossed with classic Carhartt logos. Below the heels, the black midsoles are embossed with the overhanging insignia of Converse CONS.

Additionally, the brand detailings can also be viewed on the inner soles that are stamped with sizeable CONS prints.

Truly committed to skateboarding, both the pairs are furnished with commendable CX foam insoles and traction rubber outsoles. These two standout features ameliorate cushioning and work as a shock-absorbent.

On top of that, the One Star Ox Pro silhouette is highlighted with a gum rubber-toe bumper, made in a contrasting “honey” colour.

Carhartt has equally impressed its fans with its asking price of $100 USD for the low One Star Ox Pro and $110 USD for the mid FastBreak Ox Pro. So for all those who want to get their hands on these skate shoes, they can easily fetch them from the official e-commerce websites of both the brands.

Edited by Khushi Singh