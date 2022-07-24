Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid Certified Fresh Pack Noir Pecan colorway? Price and more details explored 

American activewear behemoth Nike recently teased its Certified Fresh Pack. This pack will also offer a reinterpreted variant of the iconic Air Force 1 Mid shoe. The upcoming sneaker will be dressed in “Off-Noir and Pecan” overlays, which will be available soon in August this year.

The soon approaching Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Noir Pecan” colorway will be offered on August 5, 2022, at 7.30 pm. With a retail price label of $140 for each pair, these mid-cut shoes will be purchasable from Nike’s shopping website, alongside a slew of different retail outlets.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid dresses in Noir Pecan colorway for Certified Fresh Pack

The Certified Fresh Pack was recently introduced as the newest footwear collection for the Swoosh brand. The Air Force 1, Blazer Mid 77 PRM, and beloved Dunk High are just a handful of the most well-known models from the Beaverton business to have already joined the new Certified Fresh roster. All the new pairs will have their own distinct color palette. However, they will be characterized by the "Certified Fresh" labeling, along with the prints of "Nike WHQ, Fall 2022, Beaverton Oregon" on the rear side of the tongue tabs.

The Swoosh label is currently making preparations for the release of the Air Force 1 Mid "Noir Pecan" colorway from the CF pack. Nike describes the design and esthetics of the impending sneakers on its web page as:

“Stay certified fresh in the b-ball original. Harnessing the era of fadeaway jumpers and outside hook shots, these AF1s feature natural imperfections that make 'em look like you've been wearing them for years. The Off-Noir and Pecan colorway adds dimension to premium materials like slub canvas and tumbled leather, while the midsole's aged aesthetic ups the vintage factor. Throwback labeling is the cherry on top, boosting the retro appeal of this must-have AF1.”

The Off Noir and Pecan color scheme of these shoes is joined by considerable black details. The uppers of these pairs majorly feature premium black tumbled leathers combined with the eponymous Pecan brown slub canvas. The two darker tones are highlighted with white detailing all over.

To begin with, the brown canvas toe caps boast radially aligned perforations for improved airflow. The toe caps are then, outlined in black leather. Similar black elements also appear on the eyestays, velcro straps, and around the heel counters.

Eyestays are placed around the cushiony Pecan canvas tongue flaps. The lower part of the tongue is barely visible from underneath the laces and velcro strap, while the other end is embellished with a white Nike branding tag.

Both black lace fasteners as well as leathery velcro straps are placed above the tongue. The characteristic velcro fastenings are embroidered with tiny white swooshes that are similar to the ones added to the lace dubrae.

The mid-foot region is created with a slub canvas adorned with substantial white leather Swoosh. Furthermore, Pecan textiles are employed for the inner linings that are coupled nicely with white insoles. These insoles are stamped with “Certified Fresh” and “Beaverton Oregon” letterings, nodding to Nike’s latest footwear pack.

The heel counters that are decorated with white Nike Air swoosh branding tags are complimented with Off Noir sole units. These Air sole units finalize the look of these shoes.

Set your reminders for the new release of the Certified Fresh Pack. The Air Force 1 Mid “Noir Pecan,” which will be sold for $140 per pair, is slated to hit the shelves on August 5, 2022.

