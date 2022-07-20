Where to buy Nike Valentine’s Day Pack 2023? Price and more details explored 

With its Valentine's Day Pack, which has been exclusively created for 2023, Nike is presenting a treat for all the lovebirds. The design team has brilliantly crafted three of the brand's most highly acclaimed styles, the Air Trainer 1, Dunk Low, and Air More Uptempo '96.

We are expecting the Nike Valentine's Day Pack 2023 to arrive on February 14, 2023. This pack will offer three footwear designs, which will be purchasable from Nike's e-commerce stores alongside other retail partners. All these alluring sneakers range from $120 to $170 and will be offered in adult men's sizes.

Nike Valentine's Day Pack 2023 will offer three fresh footwear pieces

1) Dunk Low Retro Premium "Valentine's Day"

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Complex)

The Dunk Low Premium will be priced at $120 for each pair. These pairs are made using Night Maroon and Medium Soft Pink tones, complementing nicely with Pale Ivory underlays.

These shoes are constructed with felt fabrics, premium furry suedes, and gum rubber outsoles. While the underlays are done with ivory felt on the mudguards and eyestays, the maroon suedes are utilized for toe areas, tongue flaps, heel counters, and midfoot regions. The tongue flaps are embellished with a pink Nike Dunk branding tag.

SneakerAlert @SneakerAlertHD First Look at the 2023 Nike "Valentine’s Day" Pack First Look at the 2023 Nike "Valentine’s Day" Pack https://t.co/w0DzuK39D7

The suedes are then topped with blush pink felt in the form of the staple swooshes added to the laterals and heel tabs. On the heel tabs, the pink felt is embroidered with NIKE lettering. The pink elements can also be spotted on lace fasteners and outer sole units that are added with ivory midsoles.

2) Air Trainer 1 "Valentine's Day"

This pack will also release the Valentine's Day edition of the Air Trainer 1 silhouette. Each pair of these shoes is expected to be priced at $130. The sneakers are composed of superior leathers, premium suedes, and felt textiles. The stunning color palette of these pairs features Dark Pony, Soft Pink, and Coconut Milk hues.

The toe boxes are achieved with coconut milk-colored felt lined with dark pony suede mudguards. Most of the uppers are complete with dark furry suedes, accentuated with milky-toned felt fabrics used alternately all over. Like the toes, the tongue flaps and lace loops are also accomplished with white. The tongues are detailed with the label's branding tags.

Moreover, these tongues adorn a velcro strap placed towards the forefoot. These straps are fashioned with dark maroon leather and embedded with NIKE lettering. Once again, the pink swooshes are placed on the lateral sides, like the aforementioned Dunk Lows.

The white elements also appear on the inner linings, sole units, and heel counters of the kicks that achieve the perfect balance of colors.

3) Air More Uptempo '96 "Valentine's Day"

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Complex)

Another of Nike's classic silhouettes is the Air More Uptempo '96, which will also embrace Valentine's special color scheme. These sneakers will be purchasable for $170 per pair from February 14, 2023, onwards.

The pair is mainly created with leathers, accentuated with meshes on the tongue areas. An identical color palette is used for this Air More Uptempo style. Here, the dark pony is employed for the toes, meshed tongues, laterals, medials, and heel counters. Hits of soft pink are scattered all across the shoe. The swooshes on the toe caps and the outer sole units are made with blush pink tones.

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Complex)

The most important of this sneaker design is the substantial AIR logo embossed on the lateral side of the kicks. This embossed design is flawlessly outlined with akin pink tones. You can also spot the pull tabs on the tongues and the heels. The tongue area is finished off with dark lace locks and eyelets.

The heel counters are bejeweled with transparent, glossy swooshes that sit underneath the pull tabs.

You can sign up at the shoe label's official website for further updates on these upcoming Valentine's Day special footwear pieces. For now, we only have the first glimpse of the three pairs, therefore, interested shoppers will have to hold onto their horses for a long time.

