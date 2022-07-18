Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid Washed Teal shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The new Nike Air Force 1 Mid is being designed for release in July 2022. The "Washed Teal" kicks will sport a mid-cut style, which will go great with your overall summertime look. The shoe company will now offer a "Washed Teal" hue for its most recent release after launching numerous GRs in the previous months, including "Light Smoke Grey," "Our Force 1," and "Enamel Green" variations, alongside joint ventures with Off-White and Stussy.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Washed Teal” colorway is on the way and will soon hit the stores on July 27, 2022, at 7.30 pm. These mid-cut styles will be offered with a price tag of $140 for each pair. You can easily avail them from Nike's online stores as well as other affiliated sellers following their release.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid shoes will sport a Washed Teal makeup with nubuck overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the uninitiated, Nike's Air Force 1 design is turning 40 in 2022, and to mark grand celebrations for its legendary silhouette, the label is releasing various fresh color schemes for its low, mid, and high-top variants. The Washed Teal Mid shoe will be another addition to this celebratory catalog.

Nike’s official web page shares the history and evolution of the Air Force 1 shoes as:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The “Washed Teal” sneakers are constructed using high-quality nubucks on top and rubber gum for the outsoles. Radially arranged perforations of the toe cap are outlined by similar hues on the mudguards. For the latest edition, minimal detailing has been added to the lace dubrae, which boasts tiny white embroidered swooshes.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Washed Teal description on the brand’s web page says:

“Make a splash in this Washed Teal take on the AF1 Mid—whether you're beachside or not. Distressed nubuck leather and a gum rubber outsole upgrade the look while the crisp, synthetic leather collar keeps you comfortable. With details like the woven tongue label, metal dubrae, and flashes of White on the Swoosh and midsole, the only thing these kicks are missing is an ocean view.”

Apparently, the shoe's tongue flaps and eyelets are made with teal nubucks. These tongues are embellished with crisp white Nike swoosh branding tags. The crisscrossed teal lace fasteners are placed above the tongues, which are fitted with a small “AF1” metal badge towards the lace dubrae.

The most important aspect of the AF1 Mid design is the velcro straps that can be viewed and placed upon the tongues, right next to the collars. The straps are fashioned with similar teal nubucks. Once again, tiny swooshes can be spotted on the velcro fastenings of these straps.

Moving on, the lateral sides are adorned with substantial Nike swooshes. Then comes the teal-toned heel counter, which is embellished with Nike Air swoosh stitching on the heel tabs. Even the inner linings are entirely covered in teal blue. But the insole is done in white, which is complete with branding prints.

Ultimately, the final section is the sole unit. Here, the white midsole incorporated with the Air unit is coupled nicely with the brownish gum outsole.

Save the date for these soon arriving Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Washed Teal" rendition, which is about to hit the sneaker marketplaces on July 27, 2022. AF1 enthusiasts can avail them online from Nike’s online stores, alongside other chosen retail outlets, for $140.

