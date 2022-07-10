Where to buy Nike Air Trainer 1 Shima Shima shoes? Price and more details explored 

American sportswear company, Nike, has been celebrating its highly sought-after sneaker releases of the past, which will now revisit the brand’s classic Nike Air Trainer 1 “Shima Shima” colorblocking.

This rereleasing shoe was originally debuted in 2003. It was a component of Nike’s Japanese-inspired “Shima Shima” footwear pack, which was dropped alongside the legendary Air Max 1 and Dunk High silhouettes, which were dressed in similar hues.

The next Nike Air Trainer 1 Shima Shima footwear pieces will enter the market later this year. Those in search of rugged shoes with cushy sole units can pick them up for $125. These classic silhouettes will be sold by the shopping websites of the Nike’s SNKRS app and other affiliated retail outlets.

Nike Air Trainer 1 Shima Shima colorway is coming with brown suede overlays

Take a detailed look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 Shima Shima shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

After teasing the “Midnight Navy” iteration from 1988 and releasing the collaborative lineup with Travis Scott earlier this year, the brand is now prepping for the “Shima Shima” edition.

it will be revived later this year, and unlike the shoes' earlier 20-year-old limited sales in Asia and Canada, they are anticipated to have a wider global release this time.

The design inspiration of the Air Trainer 1 on the Nike’s official web page says:

“Inspired by countless visits to a sneaker-laden gym, Tinker Hatfield set out to create footwear designed to perform on court and in the gym. The Nike Air Trainer 1, aptly named due to its encapsulated Nike Air technology, was the fruit of his labor.”

The brand further added:

“Outfitted with a higher cut and lateral outrigger for improved stability and support, the Nike Air Trainer 1 also featured a foot-securing strap for increased forefoot lock down. Another big consideration was heel lift.”

This Air Trainer 1 shoe is entirely covered with suedes of distinct hues. The sandy suede perforations of the toe caps are outlined with darker shades. Then, the tints of brown are used to highlight the uppers and soles of the shoe. The tonal makeup is also present on the tongue flaps, which are made with similar sandy suedes.

Towards the collar, the tongue flaps are adorned with brown branding tags. The tongues are topped with dark brown lace fasteners as well as rubbery velcro straps towards the lace dubrae. These velcro straps are embedded with “NIKE” letterings.

Further, the lateral sides sport the typical Nike swooshes fashioned with dark brown suedes.

小言 @ko_go_to The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Shima Shima” Returning Fall 2022＞＞



Nike Air Trainer 1 “Shima Shima”

Color: Hay/Baroque Brown-Taupe-Varsity Red

Style Code: DV6998-200

Release Date: 2022

In line with its theme, the inner linings of the sneakers were detailed with pinstripe patterned textiles. The light toned striped inners are complimented with darker insoles, which are printed with Japanese texts on them.

At the rear, these shoes are embroidered with Nike Air markings. Ultimately, the design is finished off with speckled beige midsoles and dark brownish outer sole units.

Those desiring to buy this forthcoming Nike Air Trainer 1 “Shima Shima” rendition will have to stick around as their official release date is currently pending. Early reports speculate that they will be released side-by-side with the other shoes of the Japanese motivated pack.

They will be made available online via the official e-commerce page of Nike as well as other retail stores and each pair will cost $125.

