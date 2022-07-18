Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 Volt shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Each Nike sneaker collection features something fresh and unique, just like the beloved Nike Air More Uptempo '96 silhouette. Earlier this year, the sportswear giant debuted the "Limestone," "Cargo Khaki," and "Off-White" hues, which garnered significant attention and interest from sneakerheads. The shoe label is now preparing to release the "Volt" edition of the silhouette to include even more fresh designs.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 “Volt” rendition will be available for purchase at 07.30 pm. These eye-catching shoes will come with a determined price tag of $160 per pair. Spruce up your wardrobe with these fancy kicks that can be purchased directly from Nike as well as other retail locations.

Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 shoe receives a Volt makeover with neon green overlays

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo '96 Volt shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The trailblazing design of the Nike Air More Uptempo shoes was first introduced years ago in 1996. The sizeable “AIR” lettering on the sides of this sneaker design took cues from the 1990s oversized graffiti motifs and pop art. Nike shares how the Air More Uptempo ‘96 silhouette came into existence:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The newly-designed Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 Volt sneakers are appropriately explained by the shoe manufacturer as:

“The color du jour? Volt. Brighten your day (and everyone else's) with this bold, monochromatic take on the Air More Uptempo '96. Bringing classic '90s style back to the streets with its graffiti-styled graphics and visible, full-length Air cushioning, and infusing every step with eye-catching, electric Volt, it takes you straight to the confluence of sport and fashion. And because details matter, we've added elastic straps over the tongue to keep your style sharp whether you rock them laced or unlaced.”

For this head-turning Volt colorway, premium leathers are combined with fine meshes. The monotone shoes feature numerous perforations around the toes as well as along the lateral sides of these kicks.

Evidently, the tongue flaps are fashioned with akin neon meshes. The eyelets and crisscrossed lace fasteners also boast neon green tones. The pull tabs are positioned on the tongues towards the collars, completing the look cleanly.

Next up are the most attractive lateral areas of the shoes, which are adorned with bulging AIR graffiti-inspired lettering. Coming to the inner linings, these sections are also covered with similarly colored textiles. The neon insoles are stamped with bold black Nike Air swoosh branding that accentuates their appearance.

The brand-exclusive swoosh branding is also used on the chunky sole units and toe caps, as well as on the heel counters.

Finally, the thick sole units that are incorporated with innovative Air components provide the perfect cushion and balance for the wearer. The soles are made with small translucent windows that showcase these Air units.

Mark the date for these upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 Volt shoes that are slated for July 28, 2022. With a price tag of $160 per pair, these pairs will be sold via the Nike’s SNKRS e-commerce website, alongside other online retail stores.

