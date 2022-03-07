Nike Air More Uptempo '96: Where to buy, price, release date, and more

Nike is debuting a new Air More Uptempo colorway celebrating retro hoops that are inspired by basketball trading cards. This special edition will be released for Spring 2022 on March 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Following a "copy paste" iteration of Air More Uptempo, which was revealed last month, these "Trading Card" iterations are now making a return. The classic shoe dates back to 1987 when the Air Max lineage began showcasing a visible AIR for the first time.

More about Nike Air More Uptempo '96 Trading Cards

The upcoming makeover of Air More Uptempo kicks will be inspired by retro hoops inspired by basketball Trading Cards. The product description on the official website reads,

"Celebrating retro hoops trading cards, the Air More Uptempo '96 brings the hobby back to the streets. Graffiti-styled bubble graphics pair with visible full-length Air cushioning to deliver bold court style while trading card-inspired branding adds rarity you'll want to keep your hands on."

The upcoming colorway arrives in a sail, white, and black leather. One can also see small pops of primary colors- red, yellow, and blue. There are also orange accents in the insole. Mesh layouts are adorned upon the tongue.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air More Uptempo “Trading Cards” Releases March 16th＞＞



Nike Air More Uptempo “Trading Cards”

Color: Sail/Black-Team Orange

Style Code: DM1297-100

Release Date: March 16, 2022

The upper of the shoe is in a white colorway with "AIR" text overlays in the color black. Pull tabs and eyestays of shoes are also in a black colorway. The hits of primary colors are lined in the bubble text panels along side the text "AIR."

The 'swoosh' branding appears all over the shoe including, tongue, heel tab, toe box, and midsole. The shoe is adorned with chord laces.

To finish off the look, the translucent air bubbles are fitted in a white sole unit on the vintage hoop sneakers.

The highlight of the shoes is the card-inspired branding, which makes this particular makeover of the classic silhouette undeniably rare. The heritage of the shoe is described on Nike's official website as:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it’s been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The shoes will be available for $160 USD on the official Nike website, nike.com, and a few selected retailers, on March 16, 2022.

