Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Voodoo Doll": Where to buy, release date, price, and more

Nike just unveiled another pair of Nike Blazer Mid sneakers, but this time it took on a unique makeover by introducing the goofiness of a voodoo doll. The latest to surface on the website, the Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Voodoo doll" comes prepared with various features around the superstitious object.

Valentine's Day has come and gone but Nike is just not ready to leave behind the essence of love, as the label gave another iteration of the blazers, which could be just another Valentine's Day themed shoe.

More about the Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Voodoo Doll" shoes

The new iteration of the Nike Blazer Mid '77 has intergrated a soft side to the goofy shoe. With "Love" branding on the heels of the shoe, Nike has yet again proven that Love is in the air this month.

The label has attached a duo of creamy buttons to the lateral side's collar on the shoe, which can be used to attach or detach the voodoo doll figurine which comes packaged in the box with the pair.

The most noticeable feature of the shoe, the Voodoo doll, is the puffy patchwork-inspired doll which spells out "Nike" very playfully with different colors. Black color is used on the letters N and I, while teal and rustic orange colors are used to spell the letters K and E respectively. The lettering on "NI" uses a swoosh logo, in addition to the feet of the doll, which are also styled with classic swoosh logos in an orange colorway to add flair.

Nike Blazer Mid “Voodoo”

Color: Sail/White

Style Code: DQ5081-119

Release Date: 2022

The new iteration of the Nike Blazer comes in white, sail, and gray colorways all over the upper part of the shoe. Throughout the upper, materials of canvas and suede have been used. The upper canvas features exposed stitchings that show the face across the lateral panel, which gives an overall theme of the shoe.

In place of the Nike branding, the heel of the shoe uses "love" lettered embroidery against the houndstooth-pattern backdrop. To complete the design of the shoe, a full gum rubber sole unit and white suede patches of the swoosh have been infused.

The release date of the shoe hasn't been confirmed yet, but we can hope for the shoe to be released in the upcoming weeks, before march. According to kicksonfire.com the shoes will be retailing at a price of $100 USD on the official website of the brand, Nike.com and a few selected retailers affiliated with the brand.

