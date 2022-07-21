Where to buy Nike Air Kukini Mighty Swooshers colorway? Price and more details explored 

The original and covetable Nike Air Kukini has seen multiple makeovers this year. In the last few months, the shoe label debuted “Pixel,” “Triple Black,” “Lemon Venom” and “Leopard” colorways of its unparalleled silhouette. For a fresh take, Nike will now furnish the design with an anime-driven “Mighty Swooshers” color palette.

The impending Nike Air Kukini “Mighty Swooshers” colorway is expected to arrive soon in 2022. Although the release date of this dainty footwear is kept under cover, they'll be dropped with a pre-determined price tag of $120 for each pair. Both Nike and other affiliated retail marketplaces will offer this anime-inspired shoe.

Nike Air Kukini receives anime-inspired Mighty Swooshers makeover

Take a closer look at the Nike Air Kukini Might Swooshers sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the uninitiated, the mid-1990s fictional hero was imagined by an Olympic athlete and Nike veteran Ian Campbell. He drew inspiration from Nike's Swoosh Man superhero. This mascot's nickname, Swoosh, was used to increase awareness of the company's 1996-launched Sports Entertainment initiative.

The superhero bodysuit, which was sported by the protagonist, boasted large red Swooshes on the chest and the sides of the head. This defensive costume was structured in a silvery metallic appearance. The silver finish became the basis of the newly designed Nike Air Kukini "Mighty Swooshers" sneakers.

The premium mesh base of the uppers primarily features gray and black shades. The gray base is adorned with scattered small-sized prints of the Swoosh superhero.

The signature metallic silver cage is fitted over the gray elements that form the base of this laceless bootie. Towards the collars, the uppers are embellished with brilliant red swooshes that are reminiscent of the superhero costume.

Moreover, the inner linings are accomplished with black, alongside a similarly black footbed that's highlighted with “The Battle of Dimension Six” and “Nike And The Mighty Swooshers” lettering on them. On the rear sides, the heel counters are covered with the metallic cage elements, which also forms the heel pull tabs.

Completing the aesthetics are the black midsoles that're incorporated with the original Air units, which are prominent in the heel areas. These midsoles are glued to the translucent outer sole units underneath.

Stay tuned to the official website of the sportswear label to cop this future Nike Air Kukini “Mighty Swooshers” rendition. Check the brand’s shopping site and other authorized sellers if you’re interested to buying a pair.

More about evolution of Nike’s Air Kukini

Nike introduced the Alpha Project around the turn of the century, an ambitious line of items intended to push the boundaries of performance and sneaker innovation. One of the styles that best represents this concept was the Air Kukini. With its laceless design and webbed uppers, the silhouette offered a fresh perspective on what shoes may look like.

The futuristic design was a first for Nike, which was introduced in late 1999 and expanded in 2000. The man behind the popular Nike designs, Air Max Plus and Mayfly, Sean McDowell, also gave shape to this exceptional silhouette.

