Where to buy the Nike Air Kukini Pixel colorway? Price, release date, and more explored

A lesser-known but progressive sneaker silhouette from the Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is the Air Kukini. While far from being the most fancied silhouette from the label, Air Kukini continues to maintain a retro and futuristic aesthetic as the years progress. Now, the label has unveiled another colorway for the performance-informed model, dubbed the Pixel.

The Air Kukini Pixel is dressed in retro gaming-inspired pixels that are reminiscent of the early 2000s releases from the swoosh label. It is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the label, its app SNKRS, and a few selected retailers on July 15, 2022, for a retail price of $120 USD.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Kukini Pixel-themed sneakers

Upcoming Air Kukini Pixel-themed sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Kukini, which made its debut in 2000 is now back with another colorway, while accentuating the Alpha Project's five-dot logo.

For the upcoming release, the label is tapping into a spectrum of hues, which follows a Multi-Color/Off Noir/White/Glow colorway. The shoe opts for bold vibrant look, while being reminiscent of previously released gaming-inspired silhouettes.

小言 @ko_go_to Originally released in 2000, Nike has officially brought back the Air Kukini that will be arriving in a new pixelated colorway.＞＞



Nike Air Kukini “Pixel”

Color: Multi-Color/White-Off Noir-Glow

Style Code: DX3273-902

Release Date: July 15, 2022

Price: $120 Originally released in 2000, Nike has officially brought back the Air Kukini that will be arriving in a new pixelated colorway.＞＞Nike Air Kukini “Pixel”Color: Multi-Color/White-Off Noir-GlowStyle Code: DX3273-902Release Date: July 15, 2022Price: $120 https://t.co/0AebBpOUeK

The silhouette's upper base is constructed out of breathable water-wicking mesh materials. Most of the upper is constructed in a palette that bears similarities to glitching interfaces or, in common terms, blinking LED lights in multiple colors.

The theme of the upper is a galaxy-themed datamoshed base, which is further highlighted with the addition of milky white web-like TPU cages throughout its upper in a semi-translucent finish. The galaxy-themed pixelated upper is accented with black leather overlays to further add to the chaotic design.

Nike branding can be seen on the midfoot, while the five-dot logo sits on the lateral heel. The nylon tongue features the brand's name, which is further seen on the sockliners and toe boxes.

Lastly, the black tread features the iconic swoosh logo dressed in neon green. Nike's branding appears throughout the shoe in a pixelated form with various glitch-esque looks inculcated into it.

The sail-esque cream tones then arrive at the midsoles and trims, which contrast with the air unit outsole, clad in black, to complete the look. The sole units in the south sport a simple look, which allows the upper to enjoy the spotlight for the design.

Air Kukini comes under the Alpha Project

Nike has a long history of working under specialized sub-divisions like football, basketball, and SB. These subdivisions are formed for style, specific sports, or innovation, and the brand has leveraged the products under these labels to push the boundaries of the traditional footwear.

One such division, named Nike Alpha Project, was an athlete-focused initiative, which gave attention to the innovation and prioritized the comfort and quality of footwear specifically for athletes.

Under the Alpha project, the brand released two key silhouettes, Air Presto and Air Kukini, both of which carry a futuristic approach to footwear.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far