Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Mid Every 1 shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Beaverton-based activewear juggernaut is celebrating four glorious decades of its highly acclaimed Nike Air Force 1 Mid silhouette. Nike has been dressing up the mid-cut variants of this shoe in “Washed Teal,” “Our Force 1,” and “Enamel Green” colorways in light of this impressive record.

Additionally, renowned fashion brands like Off-White and Stussy joined the celebrations with their collaborative debuts. Besides the aforementioned renditions. The shoe label is now gearing up for the launcg of the “Every 1” colorway.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Every 1” footwear edition, targeted exclusively towards women, is slated to be released on July 27, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Interested buyers can keep an eye out for these two-toned sneakers that are marked at $110 for each pair. You can easily cop them via the online stores of the shoe brand as well as from partnering retail marketplaces.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Every 1 features sophisticated black and white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Mid Every 1sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 1982 release of the Air Force 1 revolutionized basketball gear for both hardwood and concrete courts. Although it was the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air, its originality has since been overshadowed by its legacy as a street legend.

Nike explains that the new Air Force 1 '07 Mid is prepared to take the wearer anywhere and everywhere. The classic Black and Sail colorway is bold yet highly versatile. The sophisticated, two-tones design will easily complete many different outfits. Tumbled leather and debossed branding are stylistic elements that enhance the appeal of the shoes.

The appearance of the "Every 1" colorway is being dubbed as the Reverse Panda makeover. With the uppers being entirely fashioned with high-quality black and sail leathers, the shoes are highly resilient. The perforations on the toe caps are crafted with black leather and the toe areas are neatly contoured with white mudguards.

Furthermore, the tongue flaps are black while the eyelets and lace loops are all-white. The bold branding tag, which features the “Nike Air” swoosh logo along with “Air Force Every 1” lettering underneath, appears on the tongues.

Towards the collars, the tongues feature white velcro straps. The straps that are made using white leather boasts tiny swoosh markings on the velcro fastenings. As for the lateral sides, the black backdrop features a sizeable Nike swoosh in a serrated style.

What’s more, the collars are white on the outside, whereas the sockliners are black. The inner linings made with black fabric. The footbed comes with black insoles that are printed with similar Nike Air branding and “Air Force Every 1” typography added right below them.

The white heel counters are embossed with the label’s branding. Lastly, the sole units, that are stuffed with the beloved Air units, is constructed with white elements. On the medial sides, these sole units feature a bulging AIR logo that finishes off the design of these AF1 units.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Every 1 sneaker edition will be available from July 27,2022. They will retail for $110 each. You can buy these women’s exclusive shoes from the official shopping websites of Nike and other affiliated stores.

