Where to buy Nike Dunk High 1985 Blue Denim colorway? Price and more details explored 

With numerous updates to the Nike Dunk High and Dunk Low, Nike has continued to capitalize on the silhouette's record-breaking demand. However, the Nike Dunk High 1985 model has remained a less popular choice in the Dunk family, giving only limited colorways this year.

Earlier this year, Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER presented the model in two of its colorways to explore the "Chaos/Balance" concept. Since then, a "Pink Denim" style that matches this forthcoming "Blue Denim" style has emerged.

The upcoming Nike Dunk High 1985 "Blue Denim" edition is expected to arrive in the footwear market later this year. With an anticipated price tag of $130 for each pair, these high-tops will be sold on Nike's official shopping website, alongside other affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Dunk High 1985 will arrive with Blue Denim overlays and white leather finish

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk High 1985 Blue Denim shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this year, in May, the sneaker community recorded the "Pink Denim" colorway of the Nike Dunk High 1985 footwear design. Following this, the shoe label teased the "Blue Denim" rendition quite recently. And now, a few early reports suggest that both the pink and blue colorways will be launched together in the coming weeks.

The Dunk High 1985 range pays homage to the 1985 OG shoe, which is described by Nike as:

“To pay tribute to the 1985 original, we recreated the shape, look and feel of the original with modifications to the upper and sole. The padded, high-top collar brings you an old-school appeal that's rooted in comfort.”

The pair is covered in lighter tones of denim blue overlays. The white tumbled leathers are combined with denim textiles to construct the uppers. The overall design features are similar to what you have seen on the previous "Pink Denim" makeup.

Denim mudguards surround the radially aligned perforations on the toe boxes. These denim elements are added to the eyelets next to the crisp white tongue flaps. Finishing off the tongue area are Nike swoosh branding tags and white lace fasteners, which top the tongues. Adjacent to this section is the midfoot region. The white leathers forming the base are adorned with large-sized custom Nike swoosh done with denim blue textiles.

Paddy collars fashioned with light blue textiles appear white on the outside. The footbed is achieved with white insoles, which are accentuated with prints of black Nike swoosh branding. The heel counter is adorned with leather and denim textiles, along with the small pull tab.

The standout feature is the dark blue stitching that beautifully outlines the light blue denim overlays across the uppers. Rounding out these denim high-tops are the creamy white midsoles united with the light blue rubber outer sole units underneath.

Don't forget to bag the Nike Dunk High 1985 "Blue Denim" footwear edition. Interested shoppers will have to wait until further launch details on these sneakers.

These sneakers will be offered online at Nike e-commerce retailers and other places for $130 each. You can sign up on the brand's website for instant updates on upcoming products.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far