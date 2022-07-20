Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Graffiti shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The American sportswear juggernaut has been closely looking at the expansion of its Nike Dunk Low range. These well-known silhouettes have become must-haves for the sneaker community, which is why the label continues to release new designs and colorways of these shoes. Not long ago, it added “Sun Club,” “Teal Zeal,” “Valerian Blue,” and “Barbershop” renditions to its profile. Now, the label is getting ready for the launch of the creative “Graffiti” take on this shoe.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Graffiti” is slated to hit the footwear market on July 28, 2022, for $110 each. Interested shoppers can easily fetch them via the Nike SNKRS app, alongside other partnering sellers.

Nike Dunk Low Retro Premium shoes will embrace a Graffiti makeover

Take a detailed at the impending Nike Dunk Low Graffiti shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike’s official website tells the story of its most beloved Dunk shoe, which began as a basketball shoe. This model was created by Peter Moore, the legendary designer who was also the brain behind the iconic Air Jordan 1. They were officially released in 1985. Nike's website states how it became a cult hero for skaters:

“Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

For the new release, these hardwood sneakers are embracing classic details. The canvas underlays of these low-cut styles are adorned with freehand '90s graffiti patterns, giving them an artistic appearance.

Nike Dunk Low “Graffiti”

Color: Black/Summit White-Red Orbit-Black

Style Code: DM0108-002

Release Date: July 28, 2022

The top construction of these "Graffiti" sneakers features a mix of Black, Summit White, and Red Orbit hues. These brilliantly crafted shoes are heavily influenced by the 1980s basketball and are made with premium synthetic textiles and leather hits. Nike describes it as:

“Real and synthetic leather and textile upper features a durable construction reminiscent of '80s b-ball.”

The toe caps of these colorful canvas textiles are covered with perforations. Similar vibrant textiles make up the tongue flaps and eyelets. These tongues, then, are combined with bold black lace fasteners and embellished with Nike swoosh branding tags.

On the lateral side, the uppers are decorated with leathery black swooshes. Furthermore, the sockliners are also executed with black textiles. The padded collars are done in solid black textiles. The most attractive parts are the insoles of these pairs. The eponymous Graffiti artwork is perfectly placed on the footbed.

Towards the back, the heel tabs are embroidered with black Nike lettering that beautifully complements the aesthetics of these shoes. Next up are the cushiony light midsoles that are done in white tones.

Ultimately, the black outer sole units, which are nicely united to the white midsoles, wrap them up. It is defined on the website as:

“Rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability, traction, and heritage style.”

Last but not least, the sneakers will be packaged in customised shoe boxes with an orange backdrop and enticing Graffiti-style text of "Nike" and "Swoosh."

Set your reminder for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Graffiti” footwear edition, which will arrive on July 28, 2022. Dunk geeks will be able to purchase these footwear pieces from Nike’s online store as well as from a few select retail marketplaces for the price of $110. You can even sign up to the official website for quick updates on these upcoming Graffiti shoes.

