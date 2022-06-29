Where to buy Air Jordan 5 UNC shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

With the approach of 2023, are getting teasers and insights about future Air Jordan releases, which include an entirely new "UNC" hue of its Air Jordan 5. This footwear edition will be a component of the brand’s Summer Spring 2023 colorways.

The impending Air Jordan 5 “UNC” sneakers belong to the March 2023 releases. To be precise, the all-blue chic shoes will arrive on March 4. Buyers will be able to easily get these AJ5s through the online store of Nike as well as from other retail locations. The price tag of these units is marked at $225 per pair.

Grab these shoes in variable sizes ranging from adults to toddlers. As of now, only the price of the adult shoes is known.

Air Jordan 5 gets a UNC makeover, lined up for Spring 2023 release

The Jumpman logos are placed on the tongues and heels (Image via Twitter/@trevorleit)

On June 16, 2022, a renowned Jordan sleuth, namely @zsneakerheadz, shared the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 5 in “UNC” colorway.

The story of the fifth iteration of the iconic silhouette, as stated on the brand's official website, reads:

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

The entire body of these shoes feature tints of blue, black, white, and reflective silver. Fashioned with premium nubuck, the sleek uppers mainly boast blue and silver accents.

Here, the eyelets and the drawstrings are created in University Blue color, while the tongue flaps are colored in a reflective greyish silver hue. The broad tongues are garnished with the bold black Jumpman emblem embroidered on one end.

The medial sides are incorporated with the characteristic TPU nettings in distinct hues of blue. The original serrated design on the midsoles, which is the distinctive feature of AJ5 shoes, is executed perfectly with white tints.

Furthermore, the collegiate patches are used to adorn the heel counters of these monotone uppers. The black midsoles, embellished with tooth-like designs, are banded together with the frosty blue translucent outer sole units.

Every pair will be delivered in a special box and packaging that matches the aesthetic.

If you’re looking forward to the “UNC” color palette of Air Jordan 5, then hold onto your horses as they will become available on March 4, 2023. These exclusive color-blocked shoes will cost you $225 for each pair. The AJs will be offered in full family sizes, namely adults, grade school, pre-school, and infants.

In addition to the aforementioned UNC colorway, the shoe manufacturer will also introduce its brand new Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” as a part of its 2023 sneaker releases. The upcoming edition is slated to hit the footwear market on January 21, 2023.

Those of you interested in copping these shoes can purchase them from Nike’s shopping site as well as other retail outlets for $200. These bold black suede shoes feature vibrant pops of aqua that increases its aesthetic appeal.

