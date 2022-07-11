4 best Air Jordan 2 colorways released in the past

Just a year after the release of the iconic Air Jordan 1, legendary designers Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore worked on the second shoe of the NBA legend’s sneaker series and introduced Air Jordan 2 in 1986. The “White/Red” was the inaugural colorway of this lineup, which quickly became popular among sneaker geeks and Jordanheads alike.

The story of Air Jordan 2 on the official Jordan web page says,

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

Michael Jordan’s second silhouette has received numerous upgrades and makeovers since its induction. Adding more to its profile, the Jordan brand will now introduce its collaborative Air Jordan 2 Low shoe with renowned sneaker boutique, Two 18.

As we await the new release, let’s see some other popular drops from previous years.

Top four Air Jordan 2 colorways of all time

1) Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low White Varsity Red

Take a look at the White and Red AJ2 Low shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The late legendary creative Virgil Abloh’s fashion label Off-White came together with Nike to give the AJ2’s low-cut variant a fresh makeup. Released on November 12, 2021, these shoes were easily purchasable from the brand’s official website and fetched $250 per pair. The collab’s description on Nike’s official web page says:

“Abloh's creative spark began with a question: If an Air Jordan 2 was pulled directly from a time capsule, what would it look like? So, for the first time in Nike's history, a sneaker was reverse-engineered from an original pair in the DNA Archive using three-dimensional scans of an exact pair MJ had laced up. The design process yielded unique results: because no two sneakers crumble the same way, the left and right pair of each Air Jordan 2 x Off-White™ has a different cracked midsole for accurate representation.”

White and Red was a color palette of the OG AJ2 pair which was first introduced in 1986, and then recreated by Abloh in 2021. The characteristics of Abloh’s Off-White were married to Air Jordan 2 Low styles.

The white perforated toe boxes were contoured with white tumbled leathers on the sides. The tongue flaps, also in white, were decorated with alluring red Wing insignias. Printed against the white laterals, were black letterings stating “OFF-WHITE for NIKE AIR JORDAN.”

The heel tabs were red and the sole units were employed with creamy midsoles and two-toned, red, gray, and outer sole units.

The sportswear label further highlighted the designs of its collaborative release on its website, saying:

“Adorned with an Off-White™ cable tie, each pair features MJ's signature printed in a different place, recalling how he'd sign his own pairs and give them away to kids after games. Step into an Air Jordan heirloom with this latest Off-White™ collab.”

The design garnered a lot of enthusiasm from the sneaker community.

2) Just Don x Air Jordan 2 Beach

Take a detailed look at the quilted Beach colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Don C’s Just Don has joined forces with the Jordan Brand on several occasions to revamp different Air Jordan silhouettes. One of these was the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Beach” rendition that arrived on January 30, 2016. This opulent makeover by Don Crawley retailed at a whopping $650 each for adult sizes and $350 per pair for kids sizes. Nike and Jordan Brand affiliated sellers offered these quilted footwear pieces that quickly sold out after their launch.

The monotone shoes were enveloped in Don C’s original quilted leathery designs, alongside suede panels that beautifully complimented the uppers. The characteristic Wing logo on the tongue flaps added a lavish flair to the footwear pieces.

The color, which featured cream makeup, was matched by Metallic Gold branding on the heel tabs. Finishing off the look were the akin lace fasteners, eyelets, and sole units placed underneath.

3) Air Jordan 2 Wing it

Take a closer look at the Wing it rendition (Image via Sportskeeda)

The historic Air Jordan 2 “Wing it” edition was put on the market on March 5, 2016. This pair was priced at $190 each and was sold by different Nike and Jordan Brand retail locations.

Nike’s web page explained the shoe design as follows:

“A premium textured upper nods to the shoe's luxurious allure, while a black and white color scheme references the 1986 “Wing It” ad campaign. On the heel, you’ll find the “Wing it” phrase underscoring the ad-inspired design.”

This classic Air Jordan 2 “Wing It” iteration was inspired by a Jordan Brand promotional campaign that was released in 1986, the same year that the world witnessed the very first appearance of AJ2. The shoe sported a black and white color palette, which was highlighted by a tint of dark gray on top.

The perforated white leathery toe boxes were combined with dark gray tongue flaps that were further topped with black laces. The tongues were also decorated with Air Jordan wing logos. The insoles were stamped with white Jumpman insignias, while the heels were embellish with “Wing” lettering on one shoe, and “It” on the other. The bold black sole units rounded up the aesthetics.

4) Air Jordan 2 Iron Purple

Take a look at the Iron Purple colorway (Image via Twitter/@sneakershouts)

The fancy Air Jordan 2 Iron Purple colorway was dropped in the sneaker market on May 24, 2014 with $150 price tags. They were sold via the select retail stores of Jordan Brand.

This AJ2 was completely wrapped in distinct hues of purple all over. The purplish uppers are adorned with striking neon orange and bold black touches in different parts. Premium nubucks and leathers were combined for the appealing construction. Textured leathers on the mudguards are united with sleek purple nubuck on top.

The black tongues of the shoe were topped with orange speckled laces and sported a vibrant orange Air Jordan wing logo. Even, the eyelets were made with black elements that further added to their appearance. Finally, the brilliantly executed speckled midsoles were glued to the white outer sole units, thereby completing the look.

