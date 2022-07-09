Where to buy Nike LeBron 2 Maccabi shoes? Price and more details explored 

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James entered into a lifetime commitment with the American sportswear label Nike at the end of 2015.

Since then, the player has worked closely with the shoe manufacturer to release a slew of brand new signature designs as well as a few throwbacks from his earlier seasons. With James set to step into his 20th season as a professional, he'll be presenting Nike LeBron 2 in 'Maccabi' color palette in 2004.

This new footwear edition will be available online on the e-commerce website of Nike’s SNKRS app and at a few select stores. They'll be sold for $215 per pair. For now, the exact launch date of these sneakers is awaited, but you can expect them to arrive anytime soon.

Nike LeBron 2 Maccabi shoes are nod to player’s pre-season game in 2004

Nike LeBron 2 Maccabi shoes

For those who diligently follow "King" James would probably know that the upcoming Nike LeBron 2 'Maccabi; rendition is a player exclusive shoe he wore in 2004.

He sported these gold metallic footwear pieces in a pre-season game against Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv around 18 years back. Nike and James are now gearing up for a wider release of the then player exclusive edition.

The cushioning system of the Nike LeBron 2 shoe is described by Nike’s official website as:

“The LEBRON II doubled up on responsive cushioning with high-volume Zoom Air units to the forefoot and heel. These were reinforced by a Pebax shell, which supported the cushioning system during quick lateral moves and hard landings.”

Although the pair is fashioned in white and metallic gold, each and every detailing makes it very interesting. Premium leather is married to superior knitted textiles. The toe caps are achieved with sandy gold knits surrounded with crisp white mudguards.

The hits of white and sandy hues are used in a balanced way to make the upper. These sandy details can also be spotted on the white lace dubrae in the form of a tiny Nike swoosh. The tongue flaps are made using white leathers featuring multiple perforations for improved breathability.

The tongues boast printed designs towards the collars. These printed elements are paired nicely with gold and white eyelets that hold white lace fasteners. Even, these laces are detailed with 'King' and 'James' wording on the aglets. Some parts of the laterals around them are also covered with knitted elements.

At the neck, these mid-cut pieces exhibit their thick white leathery straps. These velcro straps are held by buckles, which are placed on the sides. These straps are beautifully embossed with bold 'NIKE' lettering on one side and James' jersey number '23' on the other. They also have a large swoosh branding on them. This jersey number is also embroidered on the medial side of the shoe.

Moreover, the cushy and padded inner linings are complete with white textiles, while the footbed is topped with sandy insoles. These insoles boast Nike’s swoosh and James' lettering on them. The player’s name is also on the heel counters, engraved on the golden parts.

Wrapping up the aesthetics are the thick white midsoles glued to semi-translucent sandy outsoles.

James’ diehards fans will have to hold onto their horses till the release date of the Nike LeBron 2 James 'Maccabi' rendition is made official by the sportswear label. These shoes will be dropped on Nike’s SNKRS shopping website.

