Where to buy Nike Zoom Lebron 3 Barbershop sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

LeBron James and Nike are gearing up for a new addition to their series with the 20th signature silhouette. Before that hit the shelves, the label is taking a look at its previous models by the resurrection of the Zoom LeBron 3.

The collaboration between the sports powerhouses is showing love to previous models with the release of Zoom LeBron 3 clad in a 'Barbershop' colorway.

The Barbershop colorway is a nod to King James, his hometown, and his family. The Zoom LeBron 3 Barbershop sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the swoosh label and select retailers on July 13 for a retail price of $185.

More about upcoming LeBron James x Nike's Zoom LeBron 3 Barbershop colorway

NBA legend LeBron James' HBO TV series, dubbed The Shop, has become a massive success, and as the show is in the midst of creating a brand new season with King James, the swoosh label is helping with the celebration of the prolonged success of the show.

The series features King James sitting in a barbershop setting and talking with guest celebrities and his friends. It is officially getting its own signature colorway from the host himself.

The Barbershop colorway features a black upper with accents of blue, white, and red stripes. The full black upper base has leather straps of white, red, and blue color attached to the eyelets. More colors are added, with the silver metallic hue on the zoom unit.

On the medial forefoot side of the sneaker, a "BBZ" lettering appears written in black color, a reference to James' kids. The letters stand for Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

The sock liners of the shoes feature a subtle detail of blue, white, and red, which is a nod to The Barbershop.

Supple leather materials are added to the mix with an array of striped textures over the sneakers' ankle collar and toe box. The outer heel of the sneaker features a titled up Swoosh logo.

More details are added with the addition of Akton's 330 area code, found on the medial sides of the shoe.

The sneaker's midsoles are a stark black theme with a feature of silver color in the middle of the sole. Overall, they have a spotless look and can appeal to the fans of basketball and King James.

The Nike LeBron signature shoes will reach their astounding twentieth model this year; thus, the label is focusing on its retro product. For 2022, the swoosh label took an interest in the LeBron 9 that has had the podium, while LeBron 2 will make a grand return with multiple colorways on its way.

Now, with the upcoming Barbershop, the swoosh brand may also bring out a couple of LeBron 3 colorways. The Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Barbershop is scheduled to be released on the official e-commerce site of the label on July 13 for $185.

In other news, Nike released a LeBron 19 Lebronival footwear pack on July 1.

