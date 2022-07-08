4 most popular Air Jordan 11 colorways of all time 

More than two decades ago, Jordan Brand inducted Air Jordan 11 into its expanding portfolio. The design of the 11th silhouette was imagined and executed perfectly by the legendary designer Tinker Hatfield.

The world received a flood of new concepts and designs throughout the NBA legend and designer's golden years, and AJ11 was one of them introduced in 1995.

The story of Air Jordan 11 design on the official web page of Jordan Brand reads:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

Ever since the inception of the 11th shoe, the company has worked incessantly on new colorways and modifications of these units. Jordan Brand releases its new take on this silhouette sometime around the holiday season every year.

Similarly, in 2022, it is getting ready for the next “Cherry” edition of the shoe. As of now, December 11, 2022 is supposed to be the launch date of these pairs, which will be accompanied with a price tag of $225.

While waiting for the upcoming take, let’s take a look at some timeless releases of the 11th catalog.

4 exciting Air Jordan 11 colorways that were well received by the sneaker world

1) Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee"

Take a look at the Jubilee edition (Image via Twitter/@brkicks)

To observe the 25 glorious years of its 11th silhouette, Jordan Brand designed the “Jubilee” rendition of Air Jordan 11. These widely loved masterpieces made their entry into the sneaker world on December 12, 2020. Each of which fetched $220 per pair, via the shopping websites of Nike and other locations.

The description of the shoe on the brand’s website says:

“This timeless silhouette needs no introduction—but we'll break it down for those that don't know. Tinker Hatfield created the Air Jordan 11 to redefine limits, with a carbon-fibre plate for unrivalled performance and patent leather for an unprecedented touch of luxury.

It further goes on to talk about its importance as the design was sported by Michael Jordan after he returned to the game following a brief retirement:

The inventive design debuted as MJ returned from his first retirement, putting the rest of the league (and the shoe game) on notice. Now, the look is back in a special make-up to officially mark the model's 25th anniversary.”

All the early designs for the Air Jordan 11 served as the inspiration for this Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee” colorway, which was dubbed the “25th Anniversary” edition.

This all-black version of AJ11 boasted a metallic silver Jumpman emblem and "JORDAN" lettering on the eyelets. Authentic black patent leather on the mudguards and an all-black meshed uppers on the center perfectly compliment this Jubilee rendition.

Then, to commemorate 25 years of excellence and incorporate them into esthetics, the insoles were printed with “25” on them. Alongside, the jersey number "23" was embroidered on the heel tabs. Furthermore, a distinctive "JUMPMAN" and "JORDAN" tag were placed on the tongues of these sneakers.

2) Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '96"

Take a closer look at the Win Like '96 edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '96” tells a story of NBA legend’s unforgettable victory in 1996. These shoes were offered to the general public on December 9, 2017. With a price tag of $220, these units sent shock waves through the sneaker community.

The description of these shoes on Nike’s e-commerce website says:

“The 1996 Chicago team took the league by storm. After a disappointing second-round playoff exit the year before, they posted 72 wins to break the regular season record en route to their fourth championship. MJ was at the front; the Air Jordan XI was on feet. Now it returns in a brilliant red colourway, flashing classic patent leather in a bold salute to Chicago's '96 winning ways.”

In 2017, something happened for the very first time, the shoe label released the two fresh colorways of AJ11 style; both of which were dedicated to MJ’s noteworthy championships.

The first was the "Win Like '82" variant, which was a nod to his college championship at North Carolina. The “Win Like '96” iteration highlighted his 1996 Championship with the Chicago Bulls.

Refresh PGH @RefreshPGH Size 9.5 'Win Like 96' Air Jordan 11 (2017) / $300 / Available now in-store and online at RefreshPGH.com . Open Monday-Saturday 12-6PM. 5450 Penn Ave. PGH PA 15206. Size 9.5 'Win Like 96' Air Jordan 11 (2017) / $300 / Available now in-store and online at RefreshPGH.com. Open Monday-Saturday 12-6PM. 5450 Penn Ave. PGH PA 15206. https://t.co/SmAp0bnXX7

The unrivaled red hue of this shoe was guided by Chicago Bulls’ signature color palette. This “Win Like ‘96” AJ11 featured high-quality red patent leathers on the mudguards. These glossy leathers were coupled nicely with finely knitted elements.

Tongues, laces, and laterals, achieved with knitted textiles, were highlighted by the black accents used for Michael’s jersey number “23” and Jumpman insignias added to the heel counters. Ultimately, the white midsoles and frosty translucent outer sole units completed the Chicago Bulls color scheme.

3) Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"

Take a closer look at the Legend Blue colorway (Image via Twitter/@FinishLine)

Next up are the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue” sneakers that arrived on December 14, 2014, via the authorized sellers of Jordan Brand. Each pair of the adult sized shoes were sold for $200. Further, the prices of grade school, pre school, toddler, and infant sizes were labeled as $150, $85, $65 and $50, respectively.

The description of these Legend Blue AJ11 shoes on the Nike’s SNKRS website says:

“A legend lives on with the return of the Air Jordan XI. First laced up by MJ during the star-studded midseason exhibition in 1996, the icon returns in familiar form with a leather and mesh build, gleaming patent leather overlays and unmistakable legend blue accents set above a rugged translucent outsole.”

These widely-loved Air Jordan 11 shoes in the "Legend Blue" colorway were probably one of the most popular releases of 2014. Since its debut in 1995, this original colorway has been hailed as the best Air Jordan silhouette ever created by acclaimed designer Tinker Hatfield.

ET Special Cloth @EtSpecialcloth Nike Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue going at K28,000. Size 5UK 38EUR 24CM Nike Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue going at K28,000. Size 5UK 38EUR 24CM https://t.co/WA8F5Y19We

The pairs featured a crisp white patent leather that was combined nicely with meshed uppers. The eponymous Legend Blue overlays were used to embellish these shoes on the tongues and heel counters. The blue Jumpman insignias as well as the signature “23” numerals were added to the heels.

The inner linings of these pairs were accomplished with black textiles. Finalizing the design were white midsoles that were banded together with icy blue-toned outer sole units.

4) Air Jordan 11 Low "Closing Ceremony"

Take a closer look at the Closing Ceremony special edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Closing the list are these Air Jordan 11 Low that were named as the “Closing Ceremony” edition. These pairs were originally introduced on August 27, 2016. Marked at $170 for adults and $130 for kids, these popular shoes were sold by the select sellers of the shoe company.

These low-top AJ11s were distinguished by a shimmering gold mudguards that corresponded to the first-place medals, which were given out throughout award ceremonies. They were prompted by the closing ceremony of the Olympics held in 2016. Hence, both the ceremony as well as the launch of these special edition pairs happened on Sunday, August 21.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐠🔌🇺🇬 @thepluguganda_ Air Jordan 11 Low “Closing Ceremony”

•

Gold 40 — 45 | 250,000/-

•

+256-70-215-9990 Air Jordan 11 Low “Closing Ceremony”•Gold 40 — 45 | 250,000/-•+256-70-215-9990 https://t.co/lSS9gRkHs0

The remainder of the uppers were constructed using premium white leathers. The complete look was highlighted with the tonal black inner linings. Rounding out the shoes were white midsoles that were glued to the frosty semi-translucent outer sole units underneath, which worked beautifully.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far