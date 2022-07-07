Where to buy Air Jordan 37 shoes? Price and more details explored 

It's official now! Air Jordan 37 will arrive soon. After months of delays and anticipations, Nike's Jordan Brand is finally coming up with the latest upgraded 37th shoe of the Jordan sneaker lineup. According to the shoe manufacturer, it had drawn cues from the previous Air Jordan 35 and Air Jordan 7 configurations.

The brand new Air Jordan 37 shoes will be dropped in two colorways: "Beyond Borders" and "Hare." While the former is expected to arrive in September 2022, the latter will be released after that.

These shoes are supposed to be delivered with a determined price tag of $185 for each pair. Jordan-heads will be able to buy these footwear pieces from the e-commerce stores of Nike and other affiliated sellers.

Nike finally reveals much-awaited Air Jordan 37 shoes in two colorways

Take a look at the upcoming thirty-seventh shoe of Jordan Brand (Image via Nike)

Since its introduction in 1985, the Jordan catalog has made outstanding improvisations and advancements to its silhouettes. Nike's Sports Research Lab (NSRL) has significantly improved the quality and practical design of Air Jordans from Air Jordan 1, launched in 1985, to Air Jordan 36, introduced in 2021.

The upcoming Air Jordan 37 shoe is made with a top-to-bottom flight performance system that integrates contemporary sports research findings with a modern approach to minimalist stacking.

The uppers are heavily influenced by its forerunners Air Jordans 35 and 36, whereas the outer sole color blocking is identical to Air Jordan 7.

Although the Air Jordan 37 is designed for multidirectional performance, the structural elements of the shoe are guided by the research, which was conducted by the NSRL on the three phases of jumping.

The official web page of Nike highlights the three phases of jumping as follows:

“While the Air Jordan XXXVII is built for multidirectional play, the shoe’s components are rooted in the NSRL’s study of the three stages of jumping: crash, load and launch.”

The exterior of these shoes boasts fine-meshed makeup. The easy entry and exit is facilitated by Lenoweave, which is achieved with Nike's ingenious yarn dubbed "Arkema." The uppers of the Air Jordan 37 shoes are described as,

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a yarn called Arkema, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

The heel counters of the shoes are complete with a flexible TPU cage and Formula 23 foam. Regarding the innovative Formula 23 foam soles, which are incorporated into these units, Nike's web page says:

“The shoe’s heel features a TPU mold encasing responsive Formula 23 foam, which acts as a crash-landing pad for all of that energy striking down into the floor. The newest flagship foam from Jordan Brand, Formula 23 is designed to be lightweight and responsive, and it’s one of the most sustainable performance foams made by a NIKE, Inc. brand.”

The shoe label has unveiled the release info of the "Beyond Borders" colorway of Air Jordan 37, which will drop anytime in September this year.

The launch details of the "Hare" colorway are still under wraps. Fans will have to stay tuned for further updates on the new shoe.

