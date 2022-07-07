Where to buy Air Jordan 36 Low White Iridescent shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Since its debut in 2021, Jordan brand’s thirty sixth shoe has undergone multiple makeovers. As part of its Summer 2022 edition, the shoe label will now add a fresh “White Iridescent” Air Jordan 36. The newest shoe will be adorned with prismatic overlays.

The upcoming Air Jordan 36 Low “White Iridescent” footwear edition will mark its entry into the sneaker market on July 21, 2022. Fans will be able to access these low-cut styles from Nike’s SNKRS app as well as from a list of partnering sellers. Each pair of white shoes will retail for $165.

Air Jordan 36 Low will now arrive with White Iridescent details

Take a detailed look at the impending White Iridescent sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The past few weeks have witnessed multiple colorways of Air Jordan's 36 sneaker style, including Jayson Tatum’s “Taco Jay,” Luka Doncic’s “Luka,” and “Year of the Tiger” renditions. Now, after treating its ultra-modern silhouette with vibrant chromatic tones, Jordan Brand is getting ready to add a "White Iridescent" sheen to the shoe’s low-cut variant.

The story of Air Jordan 36 on the Nike’s official web page reads,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

The all-white shoes are constructed using finely crafted meshes and high-quality leathers. The complete white uppers are highlighted with a holographic silver finish on the sides, tongues, and heels.

First, the toe area is covered with white meshes in the middle, with white leather on the sides. The eyelets are then crafted with crisp white elements and similar hues are employed for lace fasteners. The textured white tongues are embellished with iridescent Jumpman insignias.

Along the complete length, the side rails of these kicks are adorned with similar holographic linings. Next up, the collars are covered with white leather on the outside, while similar white textiles are used for the inner linings. The footbed is made with white insoles that feature silver Jumpman emblems, surrounded by multiple perforations.

Moving on, the heel counters feature characteristic heel pull tabs with “Thirty six” lettering and Nike Air swoosh branding placed underneath. The white base of the shoe is composed of white midsoles that are glued to the frosty semi-translucent outer sole units, which match the rest of the design.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming “White Iridescent” colorway of Air Jordan 36 shoe. Releasing on July 21, 2022, they will be sold via Nike's online stores as well as at select retail locations. You can register with the SNKRS app for quick updates and more details on the upcoming shoe, which will cost you $165 for each pair.

Elsewhere, the Jordan Brand also introduced the Guo Ailun’s Air Jordan 36 Low player exclusive shoe. These pairs were decorated with the “Metallic Silver” and “Emerald Green” overlays. These sneakers debuted recently on June 24, 2022, exclusively on Nike's Hong Kong shopping site. The international release date for these shoes is yet to be announced, so fans will have to wait for further updates.

