5 best Air Jordan 36 colorways of all time 

Launched in 2021, the Air Jordan 36 silhouette is still gaining its reputation as the newest silhouette of the Jordan line, one of the most incredible athletic shoes in history. Air Jordan 36 sneakers are manufactured under Nike Inc. and were first debuted on August 16, 2021, while making their on-court debut on March 25, 2021.

Nike has unveiled an upcoming Air Jordan 36 colorway called Flight School, which will be released on June 9, 2022. The shoe features text graphics throughout the shoe.

Air Jordan 36 Flight School colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe takes inspiration from Air Jordan 6 and features emboldened and large letters present in both the upper and lower case. The lettering of "Flight School" and "Michael Jordan" is marked on many parts of the sneakers' upper. More lettering such as "Learn" and other symbols such as arrows, stars, and more signs are seen on the upper.

The white and black upper is constructed of leno-weave and is inspired by Jordan's advert for Flight School, and additional lessons such as "Learn How to Play Golf," "Learn How to Increase Your Hangtime," and "Star in TV Commercial" are seen written in a smaller font.

The black and white color-blocking pattern is complemented with infrared accents, which sit atop the translucent outsole, completing the design. Looking at the Flight School colorway ahead, we mention a list of previously launched 5-best colorways.

Top 5 Air Jordan 36 colorways

1) The Air Jordan 36 Glory

Air Jordan 36 White Gold, aka Glory colorway, was one of the first colorways to be dropped by the label. The shoes were first seen on the feet of Jordan Brand athletes Mike Conley and Utah Jazz during the NBA playoffs.

The Glory colorway is dressed in an elegant and simplistic colorway approach to the newest Air Jordan silhouette. The upper is dressed in white, while the gold accents take over the Jumpman logo, midsoles, aglets, and laces eye stay.

The most prominent feature of the shoe is seen through the midsole, where an Eclipse Plate dressed in white appears to stabilize the design. The sneakers inculcate a Zoom Air sole in the heel and forefoot to provide the ultimate athletic shoe rigidity.

Full leather overlays and sheer mesh panels are covered in polished and pristine white, contrasting with the colorful and whimsical insole. The insole is dressed in various colors, opting for an all-over print inspired by modern art.

The Air Jordan 36 Glory colorway was launched on August 16, 2021, through SNKRS and select retailers for $185.

2) Air Jordan 36 First Light

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Official look at the Air Jordan 36 “First Light” releasing on September 2nd. What are your thoughts on the AJ 36? Official look at the Air Jordan 36 “First Light” releasing on September 2nd. What are your thoughts on the AJ 36? https://t.co/60CE7F2apF

The First Light colorway was first teased by Dallas Wings' player, Satou Sabally, on May 24, 2021, through her Twitter handle, as she apologized to the Jordan brand for not being able to keep a secret.

Satou Sabally @satou_sabally Sorry @jumpman23, I’m terrible at keeping secrets… I’m just too excited to hold this in. 🤐 #ItsLightWork Sorry @jumpman23, I’m terrible at keeping secrets… I’m just too excited to hold this in. 🤐 #ItsLightWork https://t.co/RLGONcabx7

The shoe is dressed in Black / Hyper Violet / White / Bright Mango colorway and is styled in a vibrant color-blocking pattern. The shoes feature a jacquard leno-weave pattern material which is lightweight, strong, and contours to provide support.

The leno-weave pattern further presents a see-through aesthetic that lets the light pass through and shines. In a press release made by Nike, Jacqueline Lefferts, Jordan Brand Lead Materials Designer, talks about the shoe,

“Within the basketball landscape, we wanted to create a new language for light. We asked ourselves, What does light look like? It’s a product of the upper’s weight, but it’s also a trait of the upper itself in that light is a defining quality.”

The Air Jordan 36 First Light features a Zoom Air cushioning set-up, spread across in a full-length Strobel unit that is stitched upon the upper, while the Zoom Air unit sits upon the forefoot for an extra burst of responsiveness.

The First Light colorway encloses the Zoom bags visible in the previous Jordan 35 and Jordan 34 silhouettes, connecting a foam ribbon design through the midsole.

More details have been added through the embellishments on the heels, lace covers, and cutouts on the outsole, which are all tributes to Michael Jordan's first win.

The First Light colorway was released on September 2, 2021, through Nike SNKRS for $185 in men's and $140 in grade school sizes.

3) Air Jordan 36 Psychic Energy

Jordan @Jumpman23

Those that dawn the Jordan legacy also embody the supernatural perception that runs in the Jumpman lineage. Drawing from the iconic AJVI and the beginning of MJ’s unmatched excellence, the Air Jordan 36 ‘Psychic Energy’ is available now. Transcendent spirit.Those that dawn the Jordan legacy also embody the supernatural perception that runs in the Jumpman lineage. Drawing from the iconic AJVI and the beginning of MJ’s unmatched excellence, the Air Jordan 36 ‘Psychic Energy’ is available now. #ItsLightWork Transcendent spirit.Those that dawn the Jordan legacy also embody the supernatural perception that runs in the Jumpman lineage. Drawing from the iconic AJVI and the beginning of MJ’s unmatched excellence, the Air Jordan 36 ‘Psychic Energy’ is available now. #ItsLightWork

Dressed in Black / Infrared 23, dubbed Psychic Energy, the shoes are bold at a glace but subdued in certain places. The hardwood shoe is constructed in a breathable Jacquard Leno-weave upper built of white mesh, contrasting with its leather trims and TPU ribbon.

A stark black hue then appears on the subtle reptile textured leather on the ankle collars, tongue, and lace units, creating a two-toned look. The larger rolled tongue tab features a bright Jumpman logo in red dressing and foxing.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Official look at the Air Jordan 36 “Psychic Energy” dropping in October. Cop or pass? Official look at the Air Jordan 36 “Psychic Energy” dropping in October. Cop or pass? https://t.co/wOs6ELYVVl

"Paying homage to the Jordan VI and his six rings, the Air Jordan XXXVI 'Psychic Energy' is an acknowledgement of the Jordan legacy," reads product description at Nike.

The white midsole is covered in ribbon-foam material housing the Zoom Air Strobel unit. The design is completed with the addition of an icy outsole. The Psychic Energy sneakers were released through Nike SNKRS on October 22, 2021, for $185.

4) Air Jordan 36 Global Game for Rui Hachimura

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Is this the best pair so far? Another Jordan Brand athlete, Rui Hachimura, gets his own Air Jordan 36 PE covered in the colors of JapanIs this the best pair so far? Another Jordan Brand athlete, Rui Hachimura, gets his own Air Jordan 36 PE covered in the colors of Japan 🇯🇵 Is this the best pair so far? https://t.co/M7o5OpBHxv

Jordan Brand released plenty of Air Jordan 36 Player Exclusive colorways in August 2021 for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. One of the colorways that caught our attention was for Rui Hachimura. The player wore the Global Game for Rui Hachimura PE colorway during the Olympics, representing the Team Japan.

The pair comes dressed in black, red, and white colorways, representing Hachimura's team colors and inspiration from the Japanese flag. The couple opts for a traditional color-blocking scheme of the Jordan 36. The upper is made of mesh and synthetic while boasting a vibrant red arrangement.

小言 @ko_go_to Rui Hachimura Gets His Own Air Jordan 36 PE For The Tokyo Olympics＞＞



Air Jordan 36 SE “Rui Hachimura”

Style Code: DJ4485-600

Release Date: 2021

Price: $185 Rui Hachimura Gets His Own Air Jordan 36 PE For The Tokyo Olympics＞＞Air Jordan 36 SE “Rui Hachimura”Style Code: DJ4485-600Release Date: 2021Price: $185 https://t.co/pXvTdWKavB

The black accent is seen upon the tongue and collar areas while introducing a faint elephant print upon the leather. The white sole unit opts for a black-colored, speckled design and sits atop a semi-translucent icy outsole.

The most standing feature appears through Hachimura's "H" logo on the left tongue and the Jumpman logo on the proper tongue. The pair were released in Asia and Latin America exclusively on August 22, 2021, for $185.

5) Air Jordan 36 Global Game for Kia Nurse

Phoenix Mercury guard, Kia Nurse, was also one of the Jordan athletes to gain an exclusive player colorway for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, held in August 2021. The Air Jordan 36 Global Game for Kia Nurse colorway opts for a white and red color combination inspired by Canada's flag.

The sneakers' uppers are dressed in white-colored synthetic knit and mesh, while the red leather is seen as an overlay around the toe and lacing area. The fuse overlays around the toe are added for extra durability.

The lace shield, also known as the tongue overlay, is dressed with the Nurse's "KN" logo on the left pair, while the Jumpman logo is seen on the correct AJ6-inspired tongue overlay.

The Nike Air branding is seen on the pull tabs on the rear of the heel, and the Infinity logo tag is accented upon the ankle collar. The pair's midsole is dressed in white with a feature of red accenting seen through a metallic red Eclipse Plate. The red Eclipse Plate adds extra stability to the unlocked Zoom Air unit.

Foxing stripes and an icy blue translucent outsole feature the Jumpman logo in red finish off the design. Kia Nurse joined the Canadian Senior Nation Team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and Jordan supported the player for this decision. The player was launched globally on SNKRS on August 17, 2021, for $185.

