“Already losing interest”: Canada’s Got Talent fans disappointed with Season 2 premiere

Canada’s Got Talent (CGT) returned with a new season on Tuesday on City TV. The first episode of Season 2 premiered on March 22, and featured 13 acts.

However, viewers who tuned in to the show with high expectations were left disappointed. While they enjoyed a few acts, fans found the overall premiere episode “boring.”

The panel of judges included Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, and Trish Stratus. Singer Lindsay Ell was the host of Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 Episode 1.

What do fans have to say?

The show’s fans didn’t find the first episode as entertaining as they expected. While one fan found Lilly Singh “annoying,” other viewers called the episode “cringy.”

Viewers also compared the competition series to America’s Got Talent. Take a look at the fans’ reactions here:

Glen ✗ഠ HOB 11 years 🎈 @TheFallKingXO I am literally never going to watch #CanadasGotTalent again after this. This had to be the worst talent show premier I have ever seen! So instead I will be counting down the days to the actual fun show America’s Got Talent! I am literally never going to watch #CanadasGotTalent again after this. This had to be the worst talent show premier I have ever seen! So instead I will be counting down the days to the actual fun show America’s Got Talent!

Anavi @Anavi000 #CanadasGotTalent Why is our talent so boring? Why is our talent so boring? 😫 #CanadasGotTalent

austen @xaustenxz Canadian versions of any show always come off as so cringe #CanadasGotTalent Canadian versions of any show always come off as so cringe #CanadasGotTalent

Joanne @Fluffy2916 #CanadasGotTalent Well 2 minutes in and I'm like who are these people? Already losing interest #CanadasGotTalent Well 2 minutes in and I'm like who are these people? Already losing interest

Apri @iHAVwormz #CanadasGotTalent

One act 5 commercials. Commercials are longer then the acts. One act 5 commercials. Commercials are longer then the acts. #CanadasGotTalentOne act 5 commercials. Commercials are longer then the acts.

Kamila Czarnecka @kamnowcza #CanadasGotTalent Watching this.. cringing inside a bit. My question is… is the USA audience watching this as well? #AGT Watching this.. cringing inside a bit. My question is… is the USA audience watching this as well? #AGT #CanadasGotTalent

Canada’s Got Talent Episode 1 performers

A total of 13 performances/acts were featured in the Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 premiere. Check out the list of performers:

1) Bonnie Kilroe from Vancouver, BC: Musical Comedy Celebrity Impersonator

2) Christina Smith from Scarborough, ON: Opera singer

3) Courtney Gilmour from Toronto, ON: Stand-up comic

4) Everett Levi Morrison from Moosonee, ON: Indigenous opera singer

5) Great White Sharks from Cambridge, ON: All-girl cheerleading team

6) Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers from Winnipeg, MB: Indigenous sibling dance trio

7) Lions Gate Chorus from Vancouver, BC: A choir of 96 women (64 appeared on CGT)

8) Master Rim’s Taekwondo (MRTKD) from Red Deer County, AB: Art of Taekwondo

9) Naughty Nana Duz from Sudbury, ON: Comedian

10) Sébastien Savard from Alma, QC: Musician

11) Shadow Entertainment from Mississauga, ON: South Asian dance company

12) Shea from Vancouver, BC: 14-year-old singer

13) Volare Tenors from Edmonton, AB: A “popera” trio

Shea, Sébastien Savard, Volare Tenors, and Christina Smith were lauded by the live audience and the judges.

Why was CGT canceled after Season 1?

The first season of Canada’s Got Talent aired in 2012 on Rogers Media’s City TV. However, the network canceled the reality show after one season.

Rogers Media's President of Broadcasting Scott Moore cited the reason in a statement that read:

“After careful consideration of all factors, including the current economic climate, Citytv has refocused its programming strategy and will not be producing Canada’s Got Talent for the 2012-13 season.”

Since the reality TV show made a return after ten years, fans were excited to watch it. However, viewers were mostly left disappointed as CGT didn’t live up to their expectations.

Edited by Siddharth Satish