3 Air Jordans releasing in July 2022

Air Jordans are one of the most awaited releases among sneakerheads, alongside Michael Jordan’s diehards. Following a slew of exciting launches scheduled for June 2022, including Air Jordan 36 "Flight School," Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo," and Jordan 1 Low "BioHack," the Jordan Brand will now be hard at work for the upcoming month.

Copping all the latest AJ releases can be a difficult task for fans, therefore here is the list of AJs lined up for the month of July.

These three Air Jordan launches will surely impress their fans

1) Air Jordan 7 Citrus

Air Jordan 7 Citrus colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand is all set to bring back the Jordan 7 "Citrus" in 2022, which was first introduced back in 2006.

The sneaker's exterior is made of black nubuck with Citrus and Varsity Red embellishments. The juxtaposed stitches all over are achieved with tints of citrus, and the Jumpman insignia of the matching color is added to the ankle.

The tongue tag, inner lining, and the heel pull tab are all in red. The footwear is rounded off with a black midsole, alongside subtle Citrus and Red shading. A black sole unit with a matching colored tonal variation accomplishes the complete look.

hypeheavennews. @hypeheavennews sneakerbardetroit.com/air-jordan-7-c… SBDetroit: First Look at this year’s “Citrus” Air Jordan 7 SBDetroit: First Look at this year’s “Citrus” Air Jordan 7 🍊 sneakerbardetroit.com/air-jordan-7-c… https://t.co/V2D0OK2HC9

The highly coveted AJ7 “Citrus” are finally reappearing on July 2, via the Nike SNKRS app, as well as at affiliated retailers for $200 per pair. You can also catch them on Foot Locker, Finish Line, JD Sports, Champs, and Ebay.

2) Air Jordan 3 Dark Iris

AJ3 left no stone unturned in 2022 in impressing sneakerheads and Jordan aficionados alike, and things are only getting better for the iconic silhouette.

After witnessing the much adorned colorways like “Muslin” and “Neapolitan” released earlier this year, the other long-promised colorways, namely “Desert Elephant” and “Black Gold”, alongside “Dark Iris” are scheduled for a July 2022 release.

"Dark Iris" continues like many previous releases, with white tumbled leathers forming the majority of the shoe's exterior. The collar, eyelets, brand’s insignia, and midsole are all accentuated with purple, perking up a palette that's otherwise dominated by neutrals.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Unboxing the upcoming Air Jordan 3 Retro “Dark Iris" ☂️ bit.ly/353Y6dq Unboxing the upcoming Air Jordan 3 Retro “Dark Iris" ☂️ bit.ly/353Y6dq https://t.co/mxH4WY1rt5

The panelling at the heel section as well as some parts of the toe boasts a cement print that's slightly bigger, as compared to earlier iterations, which is amongst the most noticeable of them.

The “Dark Iris” colorway of AJ3 will be dropping on July 9. Purchase them via the Nike SNKRS app and from a few select stores. These pairs will be delivered for $190 in full-family sizes. Affiliated sellers including Finish Line, JD Sports, NBA Store, DTLR, Foot Locker, East Bay, YCMC, Sheikh, Dick’s, and Shop Nice Kicks will sell this pair.

3) PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low

Take a look at the PSG x AJ5 Low sneakers (Image via Twitter/@hype1ife)

Soccer’s Superclub Paris Saint-Germain is in a unique position, not only because Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are on the team, but also because they have been a part of Jordan Brand's squad since 2018.

With Jordan Brand collaborative AJs under their belts, the duo’s trend continues this year with the release of PSG x AJ5 Low.

The pair has monochromatic greyish tops with black tongues and Game Royal Jumpman logos. The lace-lock infrared embellishments are co-branded throughout.

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply



🗓️ July 22nd, 2022



$200



📸 leaked.sneaks IG PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low🗓️ July 22nd, 2022$200📸 leaked.sneaks IG PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low 👟 🗓️ July 22nd, 2022💸 $200📸 leaked.sneaks IG https://t.co/6gU6o8m2nK

The PSG logo is present on the heels in the form of a red wax seal, featuring a French flag marked with "paname" inscribed on it, a nickname for the city. The shoe is finished off with a black midsole with maroon concrete imprint on the flames and a frosty outsole with the PSG logo.

The PSG x AJ5 Low is slated for release on July 22. These pairs will be delivered by the Nike SNKRS app, alongside other select retailers for $200.

