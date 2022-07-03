6 upcoming Air Jordan releases in July 2022

Air Jordan silhouettes have become massively popular in recent years. With the label consistently introducing new models and new colorways, there is always something new for loyalists. Sneakerheads who love collecting new shoes have to be careful in keeping track of AJ releases so they can grab them before they are sold out. From introducing unique and iconic colorways to reviving retro esthetics, the brand is ready to do it all this month. Here is a complete guide to the upcoming Air Jordan releases in the month of July so you never have to miss out.

July 2022 will see iconic Air Jordan releases that will delight every sneakerhead

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze

AJ1 High OG Stage Haze (Image via Nike)

The AJ1 High OG Stage Haze, dubbed the Bleached Coral, is scheduled to be released on SNKRS on July 2, 2022, for $180. Grey fog, black, white, and the titular bleached coral are the colors that feature in the design. The Nike site describes the product as:

"The Air Jordan 1 and its OG makeups may be the pinnacle of retro MJ lore, but that doesn't mean the timeless silhouette can't receive a refresh. Covered in heritage Jordan Brand colors recalling past styles — like a Black Toe and Grey Fog lower heel with premium White underlays — the Air Jordan 1 "Bleached Coral" is a modern arrangement in makeup and placement."

You can see the Bleached Coral hue over the sockliners and the tongue branding. The upper is constructed with premium white leather and accented with overlays of cracked black leather. The heels clad in grey fog boast suede materials. The sneakers sit atop a grey tread and clean white midsole.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Bleached Coral

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Air Jordan 1 Low "Bleached Coral" rate for this pair ? Air Jordan 1 Low "Bleached Coral" rate for this pair ? 💕 https://t.co/YTCc41U9xv

The AJ1 Low Bleached Coral colorway is set to be released on SNKRS on July 2, 2022 for $130. The pair opts for a unique colorblocking scheme. Nike describes the product as:

"Ready to take on summer? Find your place in any environment with this evocative colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low. Bleached Coral brings lively energy, while the cracked leather and soft suede accents add coveted appeal. Classic branding on the heel finishes it off. It's all the style you’ll need with details you’ll love."

The upper is constructed with suede materials and features the titular bleach coral shade. The overlays made with cracked black leather materials contrast against the white rubber midsoles and white leather mid-panels. Black rubber outsoles complete the design.

3) Air Jordan 1 Mid Light Smoke Grey

AJ1 Mid Light Smoke Grey (Image via Nike)

The AJ1 Mid Light Smoke Grey is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the swoosh label on July 7, 2022, for a retail price of $120. The Nike site describes the pair as follows:

“Inspired by the original AJ1, the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers fans a chance to follow in MJ's footsteps. Fresh color trims the clean, classic materials, imbuing modernity into a classic design.”

The shoes are made with white base leather, and they feature overlays and accents of a light smoke grey hue all over the uppers. The anthracite color acts as a link between the two colors as it appears around the swooshes through exposed stitching. The Air Jordan branding is in white which matches the laces.

4) Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 High

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Air Jordan 2 High x Nina Chanel Abney “Red” cop or drop ? Air Jordan 2 High x Nina Chanel Abney “Red” cop or drop ? ❤️ https://t.co/azAMRGno4S

The collaborative capsule between the Jordan Brand and Nina Chanel Abney is slated to release on SNKRS on July 8, 2022, for a retail price of $225. The two-piece collection will feature the Air Jordan 2 in its high-top and silhouettes. In this entry, we will discuss the former. The product description for the high-top collaborative pair on the Nike site reads:

"The rich mixture of textures on the upper is highlighted by artisan detailing, a new perf pattern and flashes of Gym Red. And check out the oversized hangtag, Abney's pop-surrealist take on a double-teamed MJ breaking free from defenders. Her illustration, full of angular figures and vibrant colors, jump to life from the ornate silver frame.”

The colorway is simple but elegant. Most of the upper is made with white leather, and the premium suede material upon heel stripes and toecaps present a grey contrast. The most prominent detail is the use of faux snakeskin over the lateral and medial sides of the sneakers. You will find the heel counters and Jordan wing logo to be clad in red.

5) Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low

Nina Chanel Abney x AJ2 Low (Image via Nike)

As mentioned above, the Nike Air Jordan 2 x Nina Chanel Abney collaboration is set to release on the official e-commerce site SNKRS on July 8, 2022. The second shoe in the capsule features a low-top silhouette, and it will retail for $200. According to the Nike website, the low silhouette is special for the following reasons.

“The rich mixture of textures on the upper is highlighted by artisan detailing, a new perf pattern and flashes of Malachite. And check out the oversized hangtag, Abney's pop-surrealist take on a double-teamed MJ breaking free from defenders. Her illustration, full of angular figures and vibrant colors, jump to life from the ornate silver frame. The attention to detail doesn't stop there—the shoebox itself is covered in Abney's art, building anticipation for what's inside and serving another reminder that creativity can't be contained.”

Most of the details in this pair are identical to those of the aforementioned high-top silhouette, The base of the shoe is clad in white leather while the ankle section is covered in faux snakeskin leather. The mid-panels and toe caps are made with grey nubuck materials. Green is the chosen shade for the heel counters, the branding, and the sockliners.

6) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’

Inspired by the 2019 release Dark Mocha, the upcoming AJ1 Low Reverse Mocha sneakers are a continuation of the partnership between Jordan Brand and Travis Scott. The pair will launch on SNKRS for a retail price of $150. A few other selected retailers will also carry the shoe.

The Sail / University Red / Ridgerock colorway looks quite interesting. The light brown base is constructed with nubuck material, while the premium white leather overlays contrast against the Ridgerock. The extended swooshes create a white and reversed pattern, which is common feature in most Travis Scott collaborations. The pops of red branding, the off-white midsole, and the brown outsoles truly make for a sophisticated color palette.

