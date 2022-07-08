Where to buy Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers? Price and more explored

Detroit-based sneaker boutique, Two 18, is collaborating with the Jordan brand for a reiteration of Air Jordan 2. The Two 18 sneaker shop, recently opened in February 2022 in Detroit, is the sister store to the retailer Burn Rubber.

Sneaker leaker accounts, @zsneakerheads and @sneaker63 official took to Instagram to provided leaked and the very first images of the upcoming Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers.

Despite the early looks, a release date for the collaborative pair hasn't been released. However, Sneakernews expects the date to be released soon at the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS. The retail price for the upcoming shoes is rumored to be $200.

More early images of upcoming collaborative pair of Two 18 x Air Jordan 2

Early images of upcoming collaborative pair of Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 (Image via @sneaker63official / Instagram)

Sneaker leaker account @sneaker63official took to Instagram to share the early images of the upcoming Air Jordan 2 collaborative sneakers on July 4, 2022. The caption read:

"First world Look !!! Two 18 x Jordan 2 Two 18 store collab."

Following the @sneaker63official, @zsneakerheadz shared similar images on Instagram, revealing that the shoes will be released later this year.

The upcoming collaborative sneakers feature a tonal brown color scheme. The upper is constructed out of suede materials, which covers the entire low-cut sneakers. Primarily covered in various shades of brown, the look is interrupted with pops of red and blue stripes constructed out of leather materials.

The red and blue strips are found on both medial and lateral sides, seen running along the midfoot, ankle collars and down to the mudguards. The leather accents are also seen on the sockliners, while dark brown suede panels are seen accentuating the heel counters.The most prominent feature of the shoes is a graphical unique set of sockliners.

The unique graphical sockliners appear in a mismatched pattern. The left counterpart features the map of some city alongside Milan, which is a potential reference to Michigan. The right counterpart of the sockliners adorns a raven logo.

The insides of the tongues, lace, and the accompanying hangtag also features collaborative details. The look is completed with sail midsole resting atop an icy transluscent outsole.

Although the label Two 18 hasn't disclosed any details of the debuting collaborative shoes, one can guess that the muted and earthy makeover is likely a nod to the old Detroit.

The upcoming Two 18 collaborative sneakers were intially wrongfully attributed to one of the Travis Scott's collaborations, but after a close look, one can notice many different features. The shoe abandons the usual faux cracked midsole, seen in usual Travis Scott collabsm and rather opts for a true-to-OG build with suede material.

In any case, the upcoming Air Jordan 2 lows should be loved by a whole new audience. Other than the Two 18 collaboration, Air Jordan 2 is likely to see many more collaborations this year.

For now, no release from any of the involved labels have been revealed. However, we can expect to see the pair released at Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $200 before the year's end.

