5 best Air Jordan collabs of all time

Once a rarity, Air Jordan's collaborations have become more prevalent in recent years. The results from these collaborations are some of the most expensive and rarest pairs in the market. Their collaborative partners have included Dior, Off-White, Kaws, Travis Scott, and more.

The brand started its collaboration journey in 2005 with an Air Jordan 4 silhouette by Undefeated, who put a militaristic take on the classic sneaker, and offered a few matching accessories. Next on the list was a collab with Eminem. Since then, many other brands and rappers have also partnered with the iconic footwear label.

Here, we have curated a list of the five best Jordan collabs of all time.

Dior to Kaws: 5 Air Jordan collaborations that sent sneakerheads into a frenzy

1) Dior x Air Jordan 1 High

Jordan and Dior collaborated to re-imagine the AJ1 silhouette for 8500 exclusive pieces, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan silhouette. The sneakers were first shown to the world at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show in Miami.

The shoes were clad in Wolf Grey / Sail / Photon Dust / White colorway and the limited-edition AJ1 was made in Dior's premium leather. The sneakers' iconic swooshes were dressed in Dior's oblique monogram, with hand-painted edges. The collaborative shoe marked the first high-end legacy fashion label's collaboration with the Jordan brand, making this release one for the books.

Furthermore, the limited 8500 pairs, with each pair individually numbered by the label on the ankle lining, made it much more desirable for sneakerheads. Co-branding was added with Jordan's iconic wing-and-ball logo, Dior branded tongues, and the "Air Dior" hangtag in silver. Co-branded icy translucent soles were added to the mixture to finish off the look.

The shoes were released officially to the public on June 25, 2020, for a retail price of $2200. The sneakers currently can be availed on the reseller market for a price of $8,000 to $10,000.

2) Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Sail (Women's)

Virgil Abloh's label Off-White was a frequent collaborator with the Jordan Brand, and their Sail colorway over the Air Jordan 4 marked the dynamic duo's third silhouette.

The shoe was first teased at the MCA exhibit as a sample, and then on the Off-White FW20 women's show, and after some more months of teasing, was finally released in 2020. The collaborative sneakers were clad in Sail / Muslin / White / Black colorway. The Nike site introduction for the shoe read:

"Virgil Abloh is back with another deconstructed creation—and this time, he's lending his unique touch to the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 4. After sneak peeks in both Paris and Chicago, his latest collaboration has finally arrived, sporting the label's patented bold text graphics and a muted colour make-up."

The upper of the shoe was constructed out of full-grain leather in sail tone, while other materials were added into the mix - with the mesh on toeboxes, and the translucent textile lining on the heel of the shoes.

The pair also featured casual signature shoe lacets of Off-White, and the "Air" lettering on the midsole in a black font. The monochromatic sneakers were released officially on Saturday, July 25, 2020 for a retail price of $200. The shoes can be availed on the resller sites for approx $2000.

3) Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High Freeze Out

The Trophy Room collaboration with the Jordan brand for the makeover of Air Jordan 1 silhouette was reminiscent of the debut Air Jordan 1 Chicago. The collaborative sneakers were clad in White / Varsity Red / Sail / Black colorway.

The base was covered in stark white, and contructed out of leather materials. This white was then contrasted with the red accentuated overlays, painted in a gliterry finish to add more pizzazz to the look. The red-colored exposed stitching technique added contrast to the white-colored base, and the red and blue stars underneath the tread gave it more prominence.

Lastly, black colored hits were seen at the ankles and swoosh. The shoes also paid a nod to rumors of fellow NBA players with MJ (which suggested him being shunned out of the All-Star games), with the quote "Rumor has it..." embroidered on the interiors of the ankle.

Lastly, Michael Jordan's signature was printed at the heel, with a special co-branded patch on the sockliners. Finishing off the look, the shoe had a stark white midsole with a familiar translucent outsole.

The sneakers were released on February 10, 2021 for a retail price of $190, and can now be purchased through resellers for approximately $2000.

4) Travis Scott x Fragments x Air Jordan 1 Low

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan collabs are currently one of the most hyped collabs by sneakerheads. The Travis Scott x Fragments x Jordan 1 Low sneakers were released in 2021, and were clad in White / Black / Royal / Sail colorway in a nod to the originally launched 2016 frag pair.

The shoes opted for a simple color blocking scheme, with the upper constructed in smooth white leather and the overlays dressed in black and royal blue color. The signature reversed swooshes from Travis Scott's collab with Nike was seen on the pair. Introducing the shoe, the Nike site read:

"It's the rare sneaker that satisfies the 'rule of three'—sometimes, having three minds is greater than one. In the case of Jordan Brand, Travis Scott and Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design, it was a case of three masterminds coming together to collaborate on not just any Air Jordan, but the beloved Air Jordan 1—a model both the Houston rapper and the Japanese designer have tapped for past Jordan Brand link-ups."

The midsole was dressed in a yellowish shade to give it a vintage look, which also matched the sail laces of the shoes. The pair accentuated fresh royal military blue color on the collars, socklines, and the heel counters.

Branding was added with the Fragment and Cactus Jack logos on the right and left pair of the sneakers. The Travis Scott x Fragments x Jordan 1 Low pair was released on August 13, 2021 for a retail price of $150. The pair can currently be availed at the reseller sites for approx $1500.

5) Kaws x Air Jordan 4

The Kaws and Jordan brand joined forces back in 2017, and released a makeover for the AJ4 silhouette. The pair was clad in a Cool Grey / White colorway, with uppers constructed out of premium suede materials in a medium shade of grey.

The pair featured details like Kaws characters, that were subtly added on the entire upper, while the insole featured a premium leather material with dual co-branding.

The pair also had branding details such as the traditional iconic Jumpman logo or the Nike Air lettering with the Kaws' "XX" logo on the heel and lace tips. It also featured subtle embroidery details throughout the footbed. The most prominent marker of the shoe at the time was a glow-in-the-dark heel which was complemented the Kaws characters.

Lastly, the insides of the tongues also had the "KAWS" lettering in place of the usual Air Jordan branding. The shoes were accompanied by a special custom hangtag. The pair was released on March 31, 2017 for a retail price of $350, and currently retails for approx $3000.

