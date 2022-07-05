Where to buy Virgil Abloh Figures of Speech collection? Price and more details explored 

To honor Virgil Abloh's enduring influence, the Brooklyn Museum recently launched the exclusive Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech collection, introduced alongside the “Virgil Abloh : Figures of Speech” exhibition that launched on July 1 and is organized by the same institution.

The limited-edition Virgil Abloh apparel and accessories assortment is easily purchasable via the official e-commerce website of the Brooklyn Museum. Abloh’s admirers can visit their website to get their favorite Virgil-inspired pieces, whose range starts with prices as low as $15 and goes up to $120.

Brooklyn Museum released official merch paying homage to the late designer, Virgil Abloh

The limited edition merchandise includes hoodies, tees, panel caps, bags, posters, postcards, tote bags, books, and more. All of them are adorned with Virgil Abloh-designed patterns from the year 2019.

On its Instagram handle, Brooklyn Museum shared the complete idea behind this exhibition:

“In an exhibition that pulls back the curtain on Abloh’s process, you’ll find prototypes, product designs and new presentations of his finished artworks for which he found inspiration in centuries-old paintings as well as commonplace symbols. Abloh's inventive use of language and quotation marks are engrained in the exhibition, turning the objects he designed and the people who wear his clothing into "Figures of Speech.”

The letterings of “FIGURES OF SPEECH,” “GYMNASTICS art institute,” pixelated “FOS,” “THE SUNROOF OF THE TROJAN HORSE,” “Dark Side of the Rainbow,” and “PYREX 23” are stamped on the front and rear of the tees and hoodies.

The Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech exhibition, which kicked off on July 1, 2022, at the Brooklyn Museum, will continue till January 29, 2023.

Items that are offered under the collection

Items offered under the Virgil Abloh dedicated collection (Image via Brooklyn Museum)

1) A selection of five hoodies, namely: FOS Abloh BKM black, FOS Cat gray, Dark Side of the Rainbow yellow, FOS Trojan Horse purple, and Gymnastics Art Institute black. Each hoodie in the collection retails for $120. All of them are graphic-heavy with typography on the front and rear.

2) Figures of Speech Catalog encompasses the last 15 years of Abloh’s walk of life. It also talks about the works and inspirations of the legendary designer. This book costs $79.95.

3) A wide assortment of tees is also added in this collection. Both adult and kids sizes are available for these graphical styles. Here, the former are marked at $65 each, and the latter will cost $30 apiece. The tees for adults are fashioned in black, white, and purple colors, while those for kids feature hues of navy, gray, white, and black.

4) A total of three different panel hats are placed in the lineup, each of which comes with a price tag of $55. The FOS print hat is made of orange, whereas the other two Abloh Torch and Trojan Horse hats are black.

5) Accessorize your outfits with Virgil’s Tote bags that are retailing online for $35 apiece. Four options: FOS Cat, FOS Sunroof, Abloh Torch, and Abloh BKM FOS are made available. The first two are off-white, and the next two are black.

6) FOS, Abloh Torch, and Gymnastics Art Institute keychains are the least inexpensive items, worth $15 each. It showcases the designer’s social and cultural infiltration.

7) Abloh’s Posters are also dropped for $35 apiece. They exhibit the abstract designs of FOS social sculptures.

8) Coffee Mugs are delivered for $30. Trojan Horse and Cat print mugs are white, while the Abloh Torch and Abloh BKM ones are bold black in color.

9) Set of six sticker packs and a set of seven postcards can be bought for $15 and $20 each, respectively.

The entire range is easily accessible from the official shopping site of the Brooklyn Museum. Fans cannot miss out on these items to pay tribute to the late iconic designer.

