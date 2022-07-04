Where to buy Karl Kani x Stranger Things apparel collection? Price and more details explored 

The fourth season of critically acclaimed show Stranger Things recently released its much-anticipated season finale. In order to mark the occasion, American designer Karl Kani joined forces with the series and launched a wide apparel collection.

The collection, which boasts 31 styles and designs, was created as a celebratory piece for the 1980s inspired supernatural series, and features trendy pieces that are entirely loaded with nostalgic and otherworldly elements.

The complete Stranger Things x Karl Kani collection is currently available online via the e-commerce websites of SNIPES and Zalando, and is retailing for a price range between $15 to $146 (i.e. around 14€ to 139.95€)

Inspired by Gen-Y, Karl Kani x Stranger Things introduced a wide range of head-to-toe looks

Some of the releases from the Karl Kani x Stranger Things collab (Image via @karlkaniclothing/Instagram)

Karl Kani flawlessly presented the latest lineup, the clothing items of which sported brilliantly colored flowery designs and patches influenced by the magical elements in Stranger Things. The Gen Y-inspired styles have led to the creation of some notable clothing items like postcard-inspired graphics, baseball-style jerseys, and Hawaiian tees with flower prints.

The renowned designer has assembled these items for both men and women. In addition, multiple sizing options are available with which fans can easily recreate their favorite looks worn by the protagonists in the web series.

Other striking things from the lineup include a green Hawkins collegiate jacket, a denim-heavy ensemble with shorts and a vest, as well as black shorts, olive green bottom wear, and a black hoodie.

Items offered under the assortment: Price, design and more

Tees and Jackets are included in the collection (Image via @karlkaniclothing/Instagram)

1) The $46.96 (45€) block boxy tee is stamped with a red devil visage on the front.

2) The solid black signature patch hooded sweatshirt is adorned with “Stranger Things” in fiery lettering on the chest and colorful patches on the sleeves. Each hoodie will cost you $93.91 (90€).

3) The Tie Tye military green tee and Signature Pinstripe tee is labeled at $41.74 (40€) each.

4) The range also offers a Heavy Washed print hoodie and Signature Flower Resort shirt, which are priced at $93.91 (90€) and $62.61 (60€) apiece, respectively.

5) The Pinstripe Baseball shirt is marked at $62.61(60€).

6) The highest priced item of this range is the solid blue Woven Signature College Bomber Jacket worth $146 (140€). It is embroidered with Stranger Things wording on the back, and boasts elasticated waists as well as inseam pockets.

7) The selection of bottom wear features Heavy Distressed Patch relaxed fit jeans and Denim shorts tagged with $93.91 (90€) and $73.04 (70€) prices.

8) The lineup also includes co-branded, monotone Woven Cycling Shorts, Small Trackshorts, and Patch Military Shorts, which are priced at $36.52 (35€), $52.17 (50€), and $73.04 (70€) apiece, respectively.

9) Patched A-line Skirt with zipper fastenings worth $62.61 (60€) is also added to the assortment. It gives a leathery appearance and is embellished with characteristic Karl Kani and Dice patches.

10) Printed tee dresses are also included in this range. These graphic-heavy dresses range from $36.52 (35€) to $52.17 (50€).

11) Moving on to the accessories, the Signature Beach Unisex tote bag printed with “We’re Not in Hawkins Anymore” on the front, retails for $31.30 (30€) each.

12) The vivid Woven Signature Trucker Unisex Hat is adorned with a typography of the series name and flowery designs, and is marked at $36.52 (35€).

13) Kani also added two more styles to the headgear. The first is the Woven Signature Reversible Bucket Hat of $46.96 (45€), while the other is the Retro Beret Black hat worth $41.74 (40€).

14) Lastly, the Woven Signature Visor Light blue hat of $31.30 (30€) is embroidered with the Stranger Things lettering on the front in white.

The entire Karl Kani-designed apparel and accessories range is currently available for purchase. Take a detailed look at the items in the lineup and grab your favorite wardrobe pieces from Zalando and SNIPES.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you watched the season finale of Stranger Things yet? Yes, I have! No, but I plan to watch it soon. 0 votes so far