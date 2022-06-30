Where to buy the Timex x Netflix Stranger Things watch collection? Price, release date, and more explored

As Stranger Things is making its debut for Season 4 Volume 2, the watchmaker's label, Timex, is collaborating with Netflix for a Stranger Things-inspired watch collection. The unique edition collection features three classic silhouettes from Timex.

The collection features the iconic Timex Camper, Timex Atlantis, and Timex T80 in the newly launched collection. The collection was launched on May 27, 2022, before the launch of Season 4, Volume 1.

Now it is restocking on June 27, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Timex, for the second volume for the fans of the teenage sci-fi supernatural series, which is launching on Netflix on July 1, 2022.

More about the newly launched special edition 3-piece Timex x Netflix's Stranger Things collection

Newly launched special edition 3-piece Timex x Netflix's Stranger Things collection (Image via Timex)

As Season 4, Volume 2 of Stranger Things is set to debut, Timex is entering the world of Netflix's sci-fi Upside Down with a collection. The collection, a culmination of the two cultural phenoms, Stranger Things x Timex, brings period-specific and reflective elements out of the darkness and into the light. Timex's introduction to collaboration reads:

"This hair-raising collaboration is packed with nostalgia, applying otherworldly inspiration to three of our most iconic cult classics—Timex Camper, Timex T80, and Timex Atlantis—and bringing reliable timekeeping to every dimension."

In a press release, Sr. Vice President of Brand Marketing and Creative Services at Timex Group, Shari Fabiani, said:

“With the Timex x Stranger Things collection, two cult franchises join forces to create a capsule that is intrinsic to this pop culture moment. Through rich storytelling and ageless design, these special edition styles proudly resurrect one of history’s most expressive decades that transcends through all generations.”

The 165-year-old watchmaker's label is timely and appropriate. It matches Stranger Thing's timeline, which is proven on multiple occasions when the characters and protagonists of the show sport the watches on their wrists. In the upcoming Volume 2 of Season 4, Lucas Sinclair features the original Timex Camper.

The label has now reimagined the Timex Camper in the themes of the sci-fi show. The dial features the Upside Down numbers, while the backlight in red INDIGLO permeates the darkness, which is a nod to the sinister Demogorgon imagery, and the light at the end of the tunnel.

Spotted by Sheriff Hopper in multiple episodes of the Netflix series, which the eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts may have already noticed, Timex Atlantis is also being reiterated for the collection in honor of Sheriff Hopper.

To honor Sheriff Hopper, Timex Atantis is given an ominous look, adding black color over the straps and the resin case. Like the Timex T-80, the Timex Atlantis also features an INDIGLO backlight. A prominent feature is added with the customizable alarm, which plays the iconic melody used in the popular Netflix series.

The Timex T-80 and Timex Atlantis are given familiar touches as they display a backward "3" numbering when the clock strikes 3.00 am/pm over the digital timepieces. The number 3 is a nod to the shattered grandfather clock, which has been a focal point of Season 4: The Creel House.

Lastly, the Timex Camper arrives more simplistically with the addition of a classic black dial and black straps, and a Stranger Things lettering branding over the watch's face. A logo of the sci-fi show is also embossed at the back of the case.

The watch features a similar red INDIGLO backlight with Demogorgon imagery. While the three on the watch are placed in the sci-fi show's style with backward numbering over the analog watch.

One can purchase all three collection pieces of the collection for a retail price of $89 at the official e-commerce site of Timex.

