HUF x Seiko: Release date, price, and more about the limited-edition watches

The skateboarding streetwear brand, HUF, is collaborating with Japanese watch-making label, Seiko, for the first time to launch two limited-edition watches. They will be based on the Seiko 5 Sports models. This marks the duo's first collaboration and the watches will drop online on the official e-commerce site of HUF Japan, and HUF flagship stores on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. JPT/ GMT+9.

The 5 Sports model, made in Japan, is a casual watch equipped with mechanical movement. It has been a classic among watch lovers for a long time, and it will be exciting to see how HUF adds its own touch.

More about the upcoming HUF x Seiko limited-edition timepiece collaboration

upcoming HUF limited-edition timepiece collaboration (Image via hufworldwide)

HUF and Seiko are launching two limited-edition timepieces.

The SBSA163 features a muted and earthy tone of orangey brown and khaki green. The timepiece has a black dial with the neon green HUF logo and a central second hand. It incorporates an olive green strap made with khaki, and allows for improved visibility, which will be very helpful in outdoor settings.The automatic movement of the watch is visible through the neon green tinted glass caseback.

Only a 1000 pieces of the SBSA163 will be available for sale.

The second design, SBSA164, is more luxurious but it carries the same essence as the first. The watch has a crown set at the 4 o'clock position, and its rich, jewel tones look almost royal.

The case and the bracelet are accentuated by the gold-hued IP coating. The sunray brushed dark green colored dial makes for a striking contrast against the gold, and it is difficult to take one's eyes away from the brilliant design. The dark green dial further matches the dark green caseback of the timepiece.

In addition to the extraordinary colors and superior construction, the SBSA164 uses Mak Hae-Young's baton markers instead of the round lume pot hour markers commonly found in the 5 Sports models.

HUF x Seiko model no. SBSA164 golden timepiece (Image via HUF)

According to the company's press release, only 300 pieces of the SBSA164 will be available for sale. Each of these limited-edition timepieces will have a serial number engraved on the caseback.

Both the SBSA163 and SBSA164 models feature a bright green HUF identity, a dark green contrasting dial, a see-through back lid, and feature the "Limited Edition" serial numbering and branding logos of both HUF and Seiko.

The collaboration will launch in HUF flagship stores and on the labels' Japanese websites at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. The SBSA163 will be priced at ¥42,900 ( approx $333 USD) and SBSA164 will be priced at ¥47,300 ( approx $367 USD).

Queen @QueenWillRock



The new Seiko 5 Sports watch whose dial echoes the design of the guitar which

queenonlinestore.com/Brian-May/Coll… LIMITED EDITION, SEIKO 5 SPORTS BRIAN MAY RED SPECIAL WATCH!The new Seiko 5 Sports watch whose dial echoes the design of the guitar which @DrBrianMay and his father built in the early 1960’s. Available here LIMITED EDITION, SEIKO 5 SPORTS BRIAN MAY RED SPECIAL WATCH! 🎸The new Seiko 5 Sports watch whose dial echoes the design of the guitar which @DrBrianMay and his father built in the early 1960’s. Available here 👇queenonlinestore.com/Brian-May/Coll… https://t.co/PXXq72Cs4W

Recently, the watchmaking label also collaborated with Dr. Brian May for a special red iteration of 5 sports models.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee