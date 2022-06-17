Where to buy Adidas x Timex timepiece collection? Price and more details explored

Adidas is adding more to its already extensive portfolio of offerings, thanks to Timex, who joined forces with the sportswear label and created their exquisite timepieces. The dynamic duo recently teamed up and worked closely to fashion a wide assortment of dainty timepieces offered in a variety of colors. A total of four new styles will be dropped in this range.

The Adidas x Timex watch collection is currently purchasable from the e-commerce store of Adidas. If you are planning to spice up your accessories collection, then these timepieces will cost you $60 or £49 apiece.

Adidas Originals worked hand-in-hand with Timex to launch its first timepiece range

Adidas Originals x Timex created colorful watches with metal and rubber straps (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German athletic juggernaut and the renowned American watchmaker released four distinctive designs for the timepieces, each of which are fashioned in a slew of different colorways. The collab’s description says that it,

“Blends the Timex Group watchmaking and design expertise and adidas Originals’ street culture inspiration.”

This assortment offers an ideal mix of two analogues as well as two digital watch styles. Colorful options dubbed “Black/Coral,” “Mint Rush,” “Semi Turbo,” and “Black/Bright Yellow” and more are released under this latest edition. Both metal as well as rubber straps are available to fit to every wearer’s choice and style.

The Digital One and Digital Two watches come with small watch screens, while the Project One watches are analogue options, which tells time with three hands on their dials.

Both the styles of typical Project One analogue timepieces are made up of three-handers, with hours, minutes; and seconds hands. Moreover, these brilliantly executed pieces are equipped with solar-powered quartz movements. Therefore, no batteries will bother you.

Crafted in mint green, peachy pink, blue, and magical grey colorways, these pieces will perfectly suit any outfit. Ultimately, the highly coveted prominent Adidas Originals insignia on the dial wrap up the appearance of these analogue watches.

The product description of the Project One timepieces on the Adidas’ official website says,

“This eco-sustainable watch is a reminder that you can do good in style. This adidas Project One watch's sleek design is made of recycled ocean plastic and bio-based resin. And no battery is needed, because this watch is powered by sunlight.”

For those in search of digital watches, can surely check out the Digital One GMT, which is a multifunctional timepiece with digital screen dials. Loaded with features like GMT, they arrive with striking translucent casing as well as akin glassy straps. The color choices offered are: green, blue, white, and red. They are made with a more playful and funky aesthetic.

The Digital Two watch, on the other hand, is a multifunctional digital wearable that is crafted for evening dinners and romantic nights, boasting metal frames and metal bracelets. These digital wearables drop in five hues: all-golden, gold/green, green, black, and gold/black. Lastly, they are embellished with the Originals' trefoil logo on the dial.

🇰🇪 Last HewaBender 🇰🇪 @Trackmann2 Adidas has released some watches designed and manufactured by Timex. These are gonna be a big hit. Adidas has released some watches designed and manufactured by Timex. These are gonna be a big hit. https://t.co/xcZCTbTthW

The Chief Executive Creative Director of Timex Group, Giorgio Galli, shared the idea behind the designs of these timepieces, saying,

“The new collection is where design exploration and watch functionality converge.”

He continued,

“This collection tells a story of purpose and thought and lends itself to self-expression and self-awareness.”

Adidas has always taken a sustainable approach to design, whether it is for shoes or clothing. To reduce the strain on Earth, the athletic wear company created ethical timepieces utilising ocean upcycled plastic and bio-based resin for straps, demonstrating a similar ecological concern.

