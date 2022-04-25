Zenith's Chronomaster Open watch series: Price, where to buy, and more details about timepiece

Zenith, a watchmaker owned by LVMH, has announced the launch of their new "Chronomaster Open" watch. The newly fashioned timepieces are deeply influenced by the brand's collection of watches from the early 2000s.

Those interested in purchasing this Swiss luxury piece will be able to do so for $10,000 per piece. The "Chronomaster Open," crafted with elegance and craftsmanship, can put a slight strain on the wallet.

The latest edition will be available for purchase on Zenith's e-commerce website. Those with excitement will have to wait, as the timepieces are expected to be released soon.

Zenith's Chronomaster Open watch is a fusion of brand's timeless collection

While chatting with Hodinkee about the new addition to the brand, Zenith's Head of Product Development and Heritage Director, Romain Marietta, opened up about the complete process and concept behind the Chronomaster Open, saying:

"It's a very strong concept created in 2003 to enable clients to understand high frequency [watchmaking]. We had to rework the movement to skeletonize around the escapement position, enable people to see inside the movement, see the heartbeat, and help people understand high frequency."

The latest collection will be available in three different styles: stainless steel with a silver dial, stainless steel with a black dial, and rose gold with a silver dial.

Each state-of-the-art dial is employed with 16 different elements, including Zenith's signature star insignia, balance wheel, seconds wheel, escape wheel, and more.

From the dial, fans can discern the throbbing heart of the El Primero movement. A matte black dial with tricolor counters and a transparent counter for the running seconds is featured on this edition, which is housed in a slim 39.5mm steel casing.

The El Primero 3604 1/10th of a second automatic chronograph movement powers these watches. The timepieces, blessed with 60-hour power reserves, allow people to use them for more extended periods.

Furthermore, Zenith's latest models are encrusted with domed sapphire crystals on both sides that have been given anti-reflective treatment. The classic timepiece is completed with an enduring stainless steel bracelet that never goes out of style.

What else did Zenith do till now, in 2022?

The watchmaking label has been very active in new product launches this year. Not long ago, to celebrate the second season of the Extreme E series, Zenith introduced its latest version.

The timepiece featured a DEFY Extreme Carbon 1/100th of a second chronograph configuration with two escapements. Each piece in this 20-piece limited edition collection costs a whopping $29,000.

The Defy Skyline, a "contemporary reinvention" of Zenith's first Defy watch from 1969, kicked off LVMH's 2022 Watch Week earlier this year.

The semi-foudroyante complexity, which tells time using a second hand that goes in distinct increments rather than sweeping smoothly, is the watch's USP. The Defy Skyline was sold for $8,400.

