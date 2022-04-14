HODINKEE x Bamford London: Where to buy, price and more about Peanuts 'Joe Preppy' collection

It’s cool to be Joe Preppy! Renowned watchmakers, HODINKEE and Bamford London, feel the same way. For their latest collection, the two have joined forces to introduce the Peanuts “Joe Preppy” GMT limited edition timepieces that are truly one of a kind.

HODINKEE and Bamford teamed up because they share a similar vision. Both agree that character watches are one of the most pleasurable and appealing aspects of watchmaking. They believe that character watches made their adolescence more enjoyable and colorful. Moreover, they were the gateway to a lifelong love of watches for many.

HODINKEE x Bamford London released their Peanuts 'Joe Preppy' collection

New York-based watch retailer, HODINKEE explained why they chose Snoopy as their mascot in the following words:

“Snoopy has always been a master of disguise, and his Joe Preppy alter-ego has long been a favorite around our office for its irreverence and the uncanny resemblance it shares to the quintessential HODINKEE reader and watch collector. Just step outside our Lower Manhattan office and you’ll notice dozens of trendy, coffee-sipping sartorialists hanging around dressed in the “Joe Preppy” uniform.”

The timepiece has a 40mm X 11.7mm stainless steel, matte brown dial that is hijacked by Snoopy’s bookish alter-ego, “Joe Preppy.” Sporting a tweed check jacket, blue shirt, and glasses, he is placed adjacent to the date window at the three o’clock.

Inside the dial, both paws of Snoppy are indicative of local time in hours and minutes, whereas Snoopy’s ubiquitous bird buddy, Woodstock, is tied up in an uninterrupted 24-hour flight around the dial, running as the timepiece’s GMT hand.

The Woodstock features the home time against a white and dark brown 24-hour scale on a bidirectional inner rotating bezel. This rotating bezel is further controlled by a second crown at the 11 o’clock position. These limited edition watches are powered by Sellita SW330-2 movement that offers 42 hours of power reserve.

Lastly, the brown cordura strap is lined with white stitches along the margins to perfectly complement the appearance of Joe Preppy in a tweed jacket.

To conserve its exclusivity, only 250 of these timepieces have been created. Furthermore, each of these rare timepieces comes in customized packaging. The watch is housed in a brown fabric box, which is modeled like Snoopy's doghouse.

The exclusive Peanuts “Joe Preppy” GMT Limited Edition timepiece is easily accessible via the e-commerce website of HODINKEE. However, the quantity is limited so do not waste any time if you want to purchase it. The watches are priced at $1,850 USD each.

What else did Bamford London do in 2022?

Earlier this year, Bamford London enlarged its B347 Monopusher Chronograph range by adding six new titanium versions and a variety of different strap combinations. The luxurious B347 Monopusher was launched with a marked price of $3,275 USD or £2,500 GBP.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee