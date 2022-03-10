When will The Snoopy Show season 2 air? Release date, trailer, and more about the Apple TV+ animated series

Apple TV+ revealed last month that the second season of The Snoopy Show will premiere on March 11, 2022. The season 2 trailer was also released on YouTube, offering fans their first glimpse at the new episodes of Snoopy and his pals on their new adventures.

In addition, Apple TV+ announced that classic and new Peanuts specials, including an Earth Day-themed episode, will be available on the streaming platform.

Let's take a look through everything about the upcoming second series of the animated show.

The Snoopy Show season 2: Trailer, release date, and more

The trailer

Snoopy, the regal beagle who brought the Peanuts together, is being honored in the new season's trailer. Snoopy's life will continue this season, as the dog grows to be a king with a crown, a football player, a superhero, and a pirate ship captain. In his mind, at least.

The new episodes, like the first season, will examine the pup's mind's potential to alter reality and lead to thrilling adventures.

As shown in the trailer, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts will all be returning for the second season of the Apple TV+ cartoon series, to provide Snoopy with company.

Release date

Apple TV+ will debut all six episodes of season 2 of The Snoopy Show on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Aside from providing a sneak peek of what season 2 of The Snoopy Show has in store, Apple TV+ has also set a date for two new Peanuts specials.

It's the Small Things, the Charlie Brown special, which will premiere on April 15, 2022, in honor of Earth Day, will feature a new original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

The To Mom (and Dad) With Love special will be available on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 6, 2022, just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday.

More about the previous Peanuts episodes on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will launch a new anthology collection on March 4, 2022, featuring classic Peanuts cartoon titles, including Charlie Brown's All-Stars!, You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown, She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown, It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown, and Snoopy's Reunion.

In these classic episodes, the internationally adored beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock embark on new adventures. Snoopy may appear to be nothing more than a happy-dancing, bone-loving, doghouse-sitting dog, but he's so much more.

He is the coolest kid at school. He is the world's most famous arm wrestler and also the surfer king. He is also a World War I Flying Ace. All of his flamboyant and beloved personas are on full show in these humorous episodes.

These classic animated episodes will help Apple TV+ extend its Peanuts programming, making the streaming platform the ultimate spot for Peanuts fans.

Apple TV+ will debut all six episodes of season 2 of The Snoopy Show on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Edited by Sabika