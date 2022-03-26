Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch collection: Where to buy, release date, price and more about the collab

The two much-loved Swiss luxury watchmakers Omega and Swatch recently startled their fans with an adventitious collaboration. The latest edition seems like a planetary excursion.

Omega and Swatch created an exclusive MoonSwatch collection, reimagining Omega’s signature Speedmaster chronograph timepiece under their startling partnership.

The newly created vivid and playful chronograph watches are becoming attention seekers, especially with their unhoped price point.

Omega’s President, Raynald Aeschlimann splendidly expressed his happiness with the latest partnership, saying,

“The MoonSwatch collection salutes the saviours of our industry in a witty and accessible way. The Swatches are perfect for budding Moonwatch fans and I can’t think of a more appropriate icon for our shared project. We went to the moon, now we’re exploring the whole Milky Way.”

Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch collection like a galactic exploration

With winsome aesthetics, the bioceramic timepieces are created in 11 distinctive shades. The MoonSwatch collection offers timepieces with names and colors inspired by the 11 planetary bodies of the solar system. The Swatchness of one watchmaker is whimsically united with the iconic timepiece of the other.

Each limited edition timepiece will retail for just $260. All space enthusiasts can take a closer look at the collective watches via Swatch’s official website.

The timepieces can only be bought from the selected Swatch stores in Causeway Bay Kai Chiu Road, Tsim Sha Tsui Ocean Centre, Mongkok Langham Place, and Macau’s Largo de São Domingos from March 26 onwards.

The color of each timeless piece is hand-picked with precision and emblazoned with individual planet impressions.

Starting with the sun, the themed timepiece is illuminated with bright-sun brushed gold. Then comes Mercury, which pays tribute to the speedy winged messenger in deep gray. The planet of Love, Venus, is celebrated in blush pink with egg-shaped sub-dials. Mission on Earth, the life planet, is celebrated with hues of blue and green.

Moon’s mission exhibits the timepiece with the exact proportions and designs of Omega Speedmaster. Next on the list is Mission to Mars, which is beautified with fiery red tones and icy white shades of the Alaska project.

Mission to the largest planet, Jupiter, is exclusively made with a bronze-toned dial and orange-colored Ultraman seconds arm. Saturn's mission showcases a stunning design in beige, which possesses a sub-dial decorated with the planet’s six rings.

Made in pastel blue, the Uranus-inspired timepiece pays homage to the Greek God of the sky. Moving on, the icy giant Neptune is drawn in a dark blue color. The last timepiece of the collection is dedicated to the stranded dwarf planet Pluto, which is adorned with gray and burgundy.

The timepieces are constructed with perpetual quartz movements. Breaking the ongoing monpoly of stainless steel cases, the MonoSwatch watches are made with bioceramic, which is composed by blending two-thirds ceramic with one-third element derived from castor oil.

All the pieces are made with co-branded dials at the 12 o’clock position, while the epistles of Speedmaster and MoonSwatch are added in the middle of the sub-dials.

Both the parts of the velcro watch straps are embossed with the classic logos of Omega and Swatch. In addition to their dainty colors, the other standout features include similar case contours and a tachymeter scale with a dot over 90.

Edited by Saman