Watch: When Joe Rogan gifted unique Omega Speedmaster Moonphase watch to podcast guest Lex Fridman

Joe Rogan once showed his appreciation for his guest Lex Fridman by gifting him an Omega Speedmaster Moonphase Co-Axial Master Chronometer watch.

During episode #1600 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster caught Fridman by surprise when he nonchalantly offered his Omega watch as a gift. Rogan jokingly said he's giving Fridman his "favorite" timepiece so the scientist can replace the "stupid f***ing frisbee" of a watch he's been wearing.

Needless to say, Fridman was extremely thankful for Rogan's generosity. The renowned artificial intelligence researcher took to Instagram the following day to send a heartfelt message to the UFC commentator. Fridman wrote:

"I was on @joerogan's podcast yesterday, and had, on air, one of the most special moments of my life: Joe took off his favorite watch and gifted it to me. To have one of my heroes do that means more than I can put into words. I'm not worthy but I'll work hard to live up to it."

Fridman reminisced on the "meaningful moment" he had with Rogan. Taking to Twitter earlier today, the scientist said he'd never forget the time the 54-year-old handed him a very valuable present. He shared the clip of their interaction and thanked his friend once again.

Lex Fridman @lexfridman A year ago Joe Rogan gifted me his favorite watch during a podcast. It was one of the most meaningful moments of my life. I wanted to post this clip now as a thank you to a friend. I will never forget it. youtube.com/watch?v=mQ7ECc… A year ago Joe Rogan gifted me his favorite watch during a podcast. It was one of the most meaningful moments of my life. I wanted to post this clip now as a thank you to a friend. I will never forget it. youtube.com/watch?v=mQ7ECc… https://t.co/ekuN2kD8I5

Omega Speedmaster Moonphase watches were introduced around 1985 but have since been given a major overhaul in recent years. The model that Rogan gave Fridman apparently costs about $10,700.

Lex Fridman extends his support for Joe Rogan

Lex Fridman recently expressed his support for Joe Rogan amid the latter's controversy involving streaming platform Spotify.

Fridman – who works in the field of autonomous vehicles, human-robot interaction, and machine learning – jumped on Twitter to encourage his friend and fellow podcaster. He wrote:

"I stand with Joe Rogan. It is not a coincidence that the attacks calling him racist come as pressure on Spotify to censor builds. Politicians and the media profit on division & outrage. They fuel the extremes that make us believe we're divided. We're not. We're in this together."

Rogan has recently received a ton of backlash, with Spotify facing mounting pressure to remove his popular podcast from its library for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UFC commentator recently faced another controversy after a compilation of himself saying the n-word has gone viral.

