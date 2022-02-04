Controversial video compilation of Joe Rogan saying the "N word" goes viral amid existing Spotify drama

A random compilation of Joe Rogan saying the "N word" has gone viral.

Rogan is one of the most recognizable media personalities who has made a name for himself by voicing his thoughts. In simpler terms, Rogan is making a living out of discussing certain subjects on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience.

Recently, Rogan became a hot topic on the internet after allegedly spreading "misinformation" about COVID-19 through his JRE podcast on Spotify. At the peak of the controversy, PatriotTakes uploaded a compilation of the UFC commentator saying the "N word" in various episodes of his podcast.

Watch the compliation below:

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.



This is who the right is defending. CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.This is who the right is defending. https://t.co/qqaB12dFYz

Rogan is yet to put out a statement in response to the compilation.However, people can only wonder why the said montage came out while the famed UFC commentator is still linked to another sensitive matter.

BallerAlert @balleralert Compilation Video of Joe Rogan Using the N-Word Surfaces as COVID-19 Misinformation Controversy Continues dlvr.it/SJKhvl Compilation Video of Joe Rogan Using the N-Word Surfaces as COVID-19 Misinformation Controversy Continues dlvr.it/SJKhvl https://t.co/BzxviH7gfR

A new Joe Rogan controversy is looming

Joe Rogan's "N word' compilation already had almost one million views on Twitter by the time this article was written. As expected, media people have begun sharing their takes on the subject.

PatriotTakes evidently wanted to make a point to the people who sided with Rogan on the controversy. The intention was made clear when it wrote: "This is who the right is defending." However, political reporter Michael Shure opened up a new door.

According to Shure, the fact that Rogan has used the 'N word" on multiple occasions is already alarming. Moreover, seeing the 54-year-old utter it comfortably is even more "disturbing."

"The thing that struck me was how comfortable [Rogan] he is saying it [the "N" word]," Shure recently said on The Damage Report. "Not that he was saying it with venom, [becasue] it's [already] a word that has venom implicit in it, it's the worst word, but he was so comfortable saying it. Whereas it gives everybody pause [just] hearing it, or I shouldn't say everybody, it gives good thinking people pause just to hear it. [But] he's so comfortable saying it and it was really disturbing, it's really disturbing that so many people defend him," said Shure.

Watch Shure give his take on Rogan below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew