UFC 268: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (November 6, 2021)?

New York City will host one of the biggest UFC cards of the year this weekend.

Headlined by a rivalry-fueled welterweight title fight rematch, UFC 268 will take place on Saturday, November 6 at NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden. The arena that once saw Conor McGregor crowned as the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion will see either Kamaru Usman add another ruby to his 170-pound belt or witness Colby Covington get crowned as the new welterweight king.

In the co-main event, women's strawweight queen 'Thug' Rose Namajunas will defend her belt against former champion Zhang Weili in a rematch of their UFC 261 contest.

The main card of the night will kick off with a lightweight barnburner between former title challengers Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje and 'Iron' Michael Chandler.

UFC 268 - Timings

Here are the UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

USA

The UFC 268 early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, November 6. The main pay-per-view card will commence from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

UK

For UK audiences, the UFC 268 prelims will get underway at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, November 6, followed by the prelims at midnight GMT. The main card will begin at 2 AM GMT on Sunday, November 7.

India

Because of the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, November 7 in India before UFC 268 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday, followed by the prelims at 5:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway from 7:30 AM IST.

UFC 268 - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC 268 card this weekend.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington (welterweight) - Main Event

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili (women's strawweight) - Co-main Event

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis (middleweight)

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Phillip Hawes vs. Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams (welterweight)

Early Prelims

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan (light heavyweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza (featherweight)

CJ Vergara vs. Ode Osbourne (flyweight)

Watch Dana White's UFC 268 preview below:

