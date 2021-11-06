UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, November 6, 2021?

The UFC find themselves in 'The Big Apple' this weekend with one of the biggest cards of the year. The event will see two massive title fights go down.

UFC 268 is set to take place this Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The humongous event will be headlined by a welterweight title fight rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington. The bitter rivalry between the two, which has been brewing since before their first encounter, reached a boiling point at the UFC 268 press conference. The pair engaged in a heated altercation, further fueling the hype around the fight.

The co-main event of the night will feature another title fight rematch as Rose Namajunas defends her women's strawweight belt against former champion Zhang Weili. The two previously met at UFC 261, where 'Thug' Rose dethroned 'Magnum' with a first-round head kick knockout.

The main pay-per-view card for UFC 268 will open with a blockbuster lightweight clash between former title challengers Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Both are coming off championship bout losses in their previous outings.

Gaethje lost to former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Dagestani's final outing at UFC 254. Michael Chandler, meanwhile, suffered defeat at the hands of current champion Charles Oliveira in their vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 262.

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will also feature on the main card against Marlon Vera, while Shane Burgos will face Billy Quarantillo in a featherweight bout.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has already proven himself once before against the 'Chaos' that Colby Covington brings to the octagon, as well as outside of it. The world saw 'The Nigerian Nightmare' put his newly acquired 170-pound belt on the line against Covington at UFC 245 and emerge victorious via fifth-round TKO.

Covington visibly injured his jaw during the fight and was heard saying, "I think I broke my jaw" in his corner before the fourth round.

He continues to deny that he sustained any injuries against Kamaru Usman. That's despite a medical suspension report from the Nevada State Athletic Commission that clearly states Colby Covington was suspended for 180 days for a nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture.

There have been endless back-and-forths between the two in the past two years. However, when it comes to performances inside the octagon, Kamaru Usman has defended his belt three more times since his UFC 245 victory, once against Gilbert Burns and twice against Jorge Masvidal. Covington, meanwhile, managed a rib-injury TKO win against Tyron Woodley.

