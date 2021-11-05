Nevada Athletic Commission medical suspensions report reveals if Colby Covington did indeed suffer a fractured jaw against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245

Colby Covington denies that Kamaru Usman broke his jaw at UFC 245. However, a medical report from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) found that 'Chaos' indeed suffered a fractured jaw.

On Twitter, MMA journalist Danny Segura posted an excerpt from the NAC's medical suspension for Covington. The report reads:

"Colby Covington: Suspended 180 days or until nondisplaced midline mandibular fracture is cleared by oral and maxillofacial surgeon; also suspended for 60 days with no contact for 45 days."

This is straight from the Nevada Athletic Commission medical suspensions obtained by #UFC268 Colby Covington did suffer a jaw fracture from his first bout against champion Kamaru Usman back at UFC 245 in 2019.This is straight from the Nevada Athletic Commission medical suspensions obtained by @MMAjunkie Colby Covington did suffer a jaw fracture from his first bout against champion Kamaru Usman back at UFC 245 in 2019.This is straight from the Nevada Athletic Commission medical suspensions obtained by @MMAjunkie. #UFC268 https://t.co/nsjXW6fKjd

Mandibular fractures are also known as fractures of the jaw. It occurs when there's a break through the mandibular bone.

It was widely reported that Covington broke his jaw after absorbing multiple shots from Usman in their first fight. 'Chaos' himself sparked the conversation around his injury as he was heard telling his coaches, "I think I broke my jaw," moments before the fourth round.

However, Covington has since claimed that he was never injured. He also disputed the legitimacy of a viral X-ray photo that many believed was his.

Colby Covington vows to hand Kamaru Usman a 'life-changing defeat'

The first fight might not have worked out for Colby Covington, but he'll have another shot at the title in the main event of UFC 268 on Saturday. 'Chaos' is confident that he's better equipped to deal with Usman this time around after switching camps from American Top Team to MMA Masters.

On top of that, Covington said he's willing to give Usman an immediate rematch if he wins on Saturday night. Covington added that Usman won't be the same fighter after their main event clash. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Covington said:

"He should have fought me and rematched me right away. The first time we fought there was unfinished business. The people, the fans saw for themselves how close that fight was. And that fight needed to be run back right away but he refused. If they want this trilogy, I’ll do it right away. The thing is, after I finish him next weekend, he’s not going to want to come back. It’s going to be a life-changing defeat."

Check out Colby Covington's interview with Yahoo! Sports:

