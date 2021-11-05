"Those injection marks are looking bad" - Listen to what Colby Covington told Kamaru Usman after being pushed at the UFC 268 face-offs

Things got heated between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman during the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference. As the two fighters stood in front of each other for the face-off, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' pushed Covington.

During the scuffle, 'Chaos' uttered some words towards his arch-rival. Covington mentioned Usman's father and also accused 'The Nigerian Nightmare' of using steroids.

"I want your daddy to see this beating I'm about to give you. I want your daddy to see, you little b***h. F**k you. Hey, those injection marks are looking bad. Saturday night, you're done. you are dead, motherf*****r. You're gonna retire," said Colby Covington.

You can watch the clip of Covington hurling insults at Usman after their face-off below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington squared off ahead of That @DanaWhite angle! 🔥Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington squared off ahead of #UFC268 and it got heated!! That @DanaWhite angle! 🔥Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington squared off ahead of #UFC268 and it got heated!! https://t.co/mluol7DHEG

Colby Covington has accused the welterweight champion of using performance-enhancing drugs on multiple occasions. In a recent interview with Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports, 'Chaos' said:

“So, we know his name is ‘Marty Juiceman’ now. He’s the CEO of EPO. And, you know, there’s a reason there’s a chemical imbalance. You can see the pimples all over his back, all over his face, you know. Dude, you’re a 36-year-old man. You think you’re gonna have a chemical imbalance in your age, like you’re going through puberty in your mid-30s? So, you know, I do think he s**ks, though. I think he’s a cheater. I would’ve finished him in that first fight if he didn’t get a fake timeout.”

You can watch the full Colby Covington interview with Yahoo! Sports below:

Colby Covington did suffer a broken jaw at UFC 245

Colby Covington has stated multiple times that he did not suffer a broken jaw during his first fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

However, MMA journalist Danny Segura recently posted a tweet showing part of the suspension report issued by the Nevada Athletic Commission for 'Chaos' after UFC 245. The report states that Covington did, in fact, suffer a broken jaw and was subsequently suspended.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



This is straight from the Nevada Athletic Commission medical suspensions obtained by #UFC268 Colby Covington did suffer a jaw fracture from his first bout against champion Kamaru Usman back at UFC 245 in 2019.This is straight from the Nevada Athletic Commission medical suspensions obtained by @MMAjunkie Colby Covington did suffer a jaw fracture from his first bout against champion Kamaru Usman back at UFC 245 in 2019.This is straight from the Nevada Athletic Commission medical suspensions obtained by @MMAjunkie. #UFC268 https://t.co/nsjXW6fKjd

'Chaos' also informed his corner in between rounds during the main event at UFC 245 that his jaw may have been compromised.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Ritwik Kumar