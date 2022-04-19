Does Kendra Scott make watches? Texan jeweler launches first watch collection

Kendra Scott, a Texas-based jeweler, recently released her first watch collection. The debut collection celebrates two occasions, the upcoming Mother's Day as well as her label’s 20th anniversary. The Texan jeweler brought together signature timepieces and watch bands that are compatible with Apple Watches.

Founder of the eponymous label, Kendra Scott was filled with enthusiasm for her first step into the watchmaking business, which she expressed by saying,

“We are thrilled to continue to expand the Kendra Scott brand with the launch of watches, a natural next step in our product innovation"

Scott's latest step capitalizes on her company's jewelry experience as well as her passion for color and natural gemstones.

Kendra Scott branching out into the watchmaking business

Scott was driven by her passion for distinctive designs and styles, as well as by her desire to keep functionality in mind. She put into words what a timepiece means to her, when she said,

“A timepiece is a reminder that there's no better gift than the time we can spend together, and I hope that this new category helps inspire our customers to take the time to celebrate moments for themselves and their loved ones this spring.”

Released on April 13, the entire collection is currently available at Kendra Scott's physical locations, as well as on the label's e-commerce website. Timepieces range in price from $198 to $328, with watch bands ranging from $128 to $148.

Each timepiece in the collection has a unique inlaid stone or shell face sourced from all around the world. Shell faces like Mother of Pearl, Black Mother of Pearl, Turquoise Magnesite, and Abalone are obtained from different regions to make this exclusive collection.

The GIA-certified diamond is placed in the logo medallion at the 12 o'clock index in the label's watch collection, which is a nod to workmanship and authenticity. Under the anti-scratch sapphire glass case, you'll find the brand’s signature medallion, which represents contentment, optimism, and femininity.

By mandating its suppliers to follow the Kimberley Process, the label has taken steps to ensure that their diamonds are conflict-free.

Kendra's collection offers it all, ideal for formal days and romantic evenings. Both the leather and stainless steel straps are beautifully combined with the gleaming iridescence of mother-of-pearl dials.

In addition to the timepieces, the debut collection offers dainty watch straps that will perfectly compliment your smartwatch.

The three watch bands, dubbed as “Whitley”, “Alex”, and “Dira” are designed exclusively for Apple Watches. These classic stainless steel watch straps will convert your smartwatch into a sleek statement that shines on its own or with your favorite bracelet stack. Simply press down on the quick release mechanism to change your bands, then align each new band with the pinholes on either side of the watch.

