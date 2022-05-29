Melissa x Stranger Things: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Brazilian brand Melissa has collaborated with the mega-hit Netflix series Stranger Things for a four-piece accessory and footwear line. The launch date of the collection coincides with the premiere date of season 4: volume 1 of the teenage drama, sci-fi, and horror series.

The lineup introduces a shoe style and canvas bags with Stranger Things-related graphics and motifs. The collection is submerged in both gradient and solid colorways, giving the products a well-rounded look.

The Melissa x Stranger Thing collection was released on the official e-commerce site of Melissa on May 27, 2022.

Price and where to buy the newly released Melissa x Stranger Things collection

Newly released Melissa x Stranger Thing collection (Image via Melissa)

With its iconic footwear collaborations, Melissa has maintained a cultural relevance since its establishment in 1979. The shoe and accessory brand has reimagined its silhouettes and classic styles countless times, and this latest effort is celebrating the premiere of season four of Netflix' blockbuster, Stranger Things, which has given fans stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp.

The collaboration offers the brand's classic silhouette, The Melissa Possession Sandal, and classic tote bags as part of the accessory line. Moreover, the brand has already scheduled its next drop, which will include summer-ready slides and keychains being added to the range of offerings in July.

Across the entire collection, references to Stranger Things can be seen. This includes the prominent style of the spooky glow-in-the-dark logo.

One can also spot the graphics and references to the supernaturally powered character, Eleven, and her Eggo Waffles. Although no one wants to encounter Demogorgon monsters, the dreaded characters also make their way onto the collection.

The first offering from the collection is Melissa's signature Possession Sandals, which are dressed in four new colorways, which are transparent yellow, beige, black with reflective paint splashes, and lastly, Grade Class (gradient pink and orange).

The product description on the site reads,

"When launched, the Melissa Possession was considered 'strange,' but conquered the world in a short period and became a fashion icon. And that's why Possession is renewed in this collaboration. The most loved series of recent times, Stranger Things, arrives in our world, bringing all mysteries of Hawkins in a sandal full of style and personality."

Melissa Possession Sandals (Image via Melissa)

The Possession Sandals will go for a price of $85 for adult sizes, $75 for youth and kids sizes, and $65 for Baby and Toddler sizes.

The second offering from the collection is canvas bags, which are offered in three colors: clear, black, and yellow. All three bags fuse their aesthetics with elements of the mega-blockbuster series showcasing the supernatural spirit of the collection.

The Canvas bag can be purchased at a retail price of $119. The product description for Canvas Bag on the official site reads,

"The Upside Down is everywhere, including Melissa's Universe. Inspired by science fiction and mystery, our Canvas Bag in collaboration with Stranger Things has a three-dimensional appliqué with movement effect, available in three models. Tote bag shape and our Melflex material make this collectible accessory even more easy to wear and clean."

Also up for grabs later will be Melissa Beach Slides, which will be designed with the brand's signature Melflex technology that helps in changing color under sunlight; the color of black will be changed to gradient orange and red due to the sun.

A series of keyrings will also be released later, featuring iconic characters from the shows and quirky phrases.

The second collection will be launched in July, coinciding with the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The current collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Melissa at a retail price range of $85 to $119.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh