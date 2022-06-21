Where to buy Khaby Lame x Hugo Boss SS22 collection? Price, release date, and more explored

After appearing in a Summer Spring 2022 campaign for Hugo Boss at the top of the year in February, TikTok influencer Khaby Lame is officially collaborating with the label for his very own Boss collection.

Boss released its latest limited-edition collaborative capsule collection on June 18, 2022, on the official e-commerce site, whereas, it was released primarily on San Babila, Milan, store on June 17, 2022. The next-generation Senegalese-born creator boldly expressed himself for the upcoming collection in an all-black color palette.

More about the newly released Khaby Lame x Hugo Boss limited-edition capsule

Newly released Khaby Lame x Hugo Boss limited-edition capsule (Image via Hugo Boss)

One of TikTok's biggest sensations, Khaby Lame has over 141 million followers on the social media video app, whereas on Instagram he has garnered a 78 million following at the young age of 22. Known for his silent satirizing content, which ridicules viral videos, the star has now set his eyes on taking over the fashion industry with a partnership with German fashion house, Hugo Boss.

Boss announced their latest collection with Khaby by giving a small introduction to the star:

"More than just another social media star, Khaby represents true BOSS values. Breaking the rules to create his own success, the impactful creator has become the second most followed person on TikTok by boldly expressing himself, inspiring others, challenging the status quo – and doing it all with humor and self-awareness. Khaby is undoubtedly the new BOSS in town."

This collection is a celebration of Khaby's bold mindset of being your own boss and an amalgam of Hugo Boss' witty designs. The exclusive collaborative collection comprises an all-black color palette with a signature co-branding logo and leather details depicting Khaby's likeness.

The limited-edition capsule consists of hoodies, tees, and varsity jackets. Rounding out the collection, a doll of the social media star was also co-created by Khaby Lame himself, which was released on his social media channels and can be used as an attachment accessory over apparel pieces or a standalone accessory.

Speaking about the Hugo Boss doll, Khaby said in an interview with Vogue:

"When I was a kid I had an action figure of Vegeta from Dragon Ball and I’ve been collecting action figures for years. I’m really passionate about action figures and anime characters. And now to see that there is a doll of myself and there will be an event to launch it along with the collection… I’m super excited.”

The full collection includes the following:

Relaxed-fit hoodie in mercernizes cotton with exclusive artwork, which retails for a price of $228. Mixed-material varsity jacket with collaborative branding, which retails for a price of $645. Attachable Khaby Lame dole, which retails for a price of $150. Relaxed fit T-shirt in mercernized cotton with exclusive artwork, which retails for a price of $156.

The debut collaborative collection was first launched in San Babila, Milan, and was accompanied by a party at the city's most famous restro and nightspot, Plastic.

Local fans were allowed to see and communicate with Khaby and have their pictures taken together. The collection launch oart also invited a crowd including Mattia Stanga, Blake Gray, Akamz Twenty, Ross Butler, and more.

The entire all-black collection features a "BOSS" lettering branding and can be bought in a size range of XS to XXL. The collection can be purchased in a retail price range of $150 to $645 on the official e-commerce site of Hugo Boss starting June 18, 2022.

