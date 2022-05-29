Boss x Phipps sustainable collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Fashion labels Boss and Phipps have collaborated to create a sustainable collection. The creative mindset of both the labels has enabled them to find inventive ways to save resources and shine light on using responsible materials through this collection.

The Boss x Phipps genderless collection was released on Hugo Boss' official e-commerce website on May 25, 2022. The collection consists of 10 apparel pieces, including unisex tees, sweaters, shorts, and socks.

More about the newly released Boss x Phipps genderless collection

The Boss x Phipps collection marks the first time Hugo Boss has collaborated with another designer. The gender neutral collection is a reflection of the labels' shared view of cultivating a more sustainable environment within the fashion industry through responsible choices. Hugo Boss introduced the collaborative collection in the following manner:

"BOSS and PHIPPS unite their creative mindset to find inventive ways to save resources. The unique partnership shines a light on more RESPONSIBLE materials and styles, using surplus garments and fabrics as their base. "

The collection marks the launch of the Pre-Fall 2022 season. thanks to the collaborative efforts of the two labels. This unique collection celebrates quality, craft, and sustainability, while casts a spotlight on the vintage Americana spirit.

Marco Falcioni, Senior Vice President of Creative Direction for Hugo Boss, commented about the collaboration in a press release by the brand:

"I’m incredibly proud of this collaboration. Our values are very much aligned – even if our aesthetics are different. As brands, we both want to pave a more sustainable way forward in an industry which is still creating too much waste. This is the first time we’ve ever worked with another fashion designer, I love what we’ve managed to create. Our clashing aesthetics create a beautiful contradiction – one that has environmental responsibility at its heart."

Spencer Phipps, founder of the eponymous label, also talked about his experience during the collaboration in the press release:

"Boss opened up its archives and allowed me to do what I love - Create clothes with a conscious that lead the industry into a new and more responsible future."

The limited edition collection reimagines Boss' signature styles with leftover fabrics from Boss' archives, enforcing sustainable choices in the process. Sweaters and oversized T-shirts featuring psychodelic tie-dye prints, provocative slogans, and technical construction from mixed fabrics are a major part of this collection. All the pieces feature co-branding details and the iconic eagle motif.

The full collection includes:

Relaxed Fit T-shirt with collaborative branding, which retails for $148, in two patterned colorways. Sweatshirt with collaborative branding, which retails for $278, in black and gold colorways. Shorts in a regular fit, which retails for $228, in black and gold colorways. Shorts with buttoned hem, which retails for $348, in dark green and dark pink colorways. Water-repellent jacket with collaborative branding, which retails for $645, in black. Water-repellent trousers in mixed materials, which retails for $348. Cotton Poplin pajama shorts, which retails for $30. Quick-dry recycled fabric swim shorts with collaborative branding, which retails for $88, in orange and red colorways. Recyled material belt bag, which retails for $150.

Cheeky slogans such as "Don't cross the BOSS" and "Awaken Your Inner Phipps," appear across the clothing. Lilac, aqua blue, taupe, stone, and moss, colors reminiscent of nature, feature prominently in the collection. The co-branded logo displays the name of each brand along with the iconic eagle symbol as a nod to vintage Americana and the natural world.

The collection can be purchased from the official e-commerce site and brick-and-mortar stores of Hugo Boss.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee