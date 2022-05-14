Aries x Fila: Price, release date, where to buy the genderless Vela Nera collection

The London-based cult streetwear brand Aries is collaborating with the sportswear brand Fila for a Aries x Fila fusion collection that is gender-neutral. For the genderless capsule collection, the labels have amalgamated their distinctive styles to explore Fila's historic archive as well as Aries' design ethos.

Aries x Fila's collection is a celebration of the future and a tribute to the past and is known as Vela Nera. The collection is designed by Sofia Prantera and was launched on the official website of Aries and Fila on May 5, 2022.

More about the recently launched Aries x Fila Fusion's Vela Nera collection

Recently launched Aries x Fila Fusion collection (Image via Aries)

After their previous collaborations with Jeremy Deller, Vans, Stussy, and New Balance, Aries is now teaming up with Fila for a unique collaboration.

The collection includes outerwear jackets, footwear, pants, tees, track pants, seamless tops, shorts, dresses, swimsuits, and hoodies which take references from Italian culture, genderless silhouettes, and mythological inspirations.

Aries is a non-gendered brand of streetwear designed by Sofia Prantera. Known as Vela Nera, the collection is a tribute to the myths of Minotaurs and Theseus, and pays a nod to the Fila sailing jacket created by Giovanni Soldini in 1996. In an interview with Highsnobiety, Sofia Prantera said:

"It was also super fun coming up with a campaign inspired by classic mythology and being able to research Sicily’s rich history when shooting it. The whole concept was based on our common Italian roots, with Fila’s focus this year being on their iconic sailing jacket designed for Giovanni Soldini’s solo navigation."

She further added:

"The first introduction to FILA came from a very old friend who has been working in sportswear and collaborations since the beginning. He is a very interesting person who I trust and felt immediately that it could work."

Collection pieces are decked out in black and white colors in a mix of genderless sailing-inspired sportswear. In addition to the black and white, pops of light colors and gold are also added across the collection.

The collection's color palette blends with Fila's graphic white and red rich tones of cream and gold, along with Aries' traditional white tie-dye prints, which are reminiscent of Grecian marble.

The Aries x Fila Fusion collection is extremely refined and transfigured and can be copped on the official e-commerce sites of the labels in a price range of $100 to $410.

The footwear's RJV line can be availed for $210 in both low-top and high-top cut. The most expensive apparel pieces from the collection are the sailor jacket and Hybrid tailored jacket & cargo vest for $410 in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

