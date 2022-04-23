Louis Vuitton's Pre-FW22: Release date and more about Virgil Abloh's final collection

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's former artistic director, designed the pre-Fall/Winter 2022 collection before his passing. The collection has been highly awaited by fashion enthusiasts since the presentation that took place last year.

The collection is finally making its way to Abloh's fans. It will be launched for sale on the label's official e-commerce site on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

More about the Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall/Winter 2022 collection

The release of the pre-Fall/Winter 2022 collection is possibly the last time we will see the brilliance of Virgil Abloh in a mid-season collection, but his contribution to the world of fashion is evergreen.

Louis Vuitton has been celebrating the designer and his work consistently, and this launch will be yet another tribute to the unmatched Abloh. The collection is an extension of Virgil's philosophy of "boyhood ideology," which he goes on to explain in the press notes.

“What makes menswear? Boys do. I believe that building blocks stacked upon each other through our lives form the narrative of what defines menswear."

There is an inherent simplicity in the way he approached design, but there is no doubt that he was always at the forefront when it came to trendsetting.

The first installment launched by LV will feature the work of Milan-based tattoo artist, Ghusto Leon.

He brings his contemporary vision to the graffiti suit made of fil coupe in jacquard and embroidery patterns. Leon's signature style can be seen upon the LV monogrammed shirt and shorts, in addition to the quilted bomber with a hand-bleaching effect.

Other than that, trousers and pants in the collection utilize unique patterns such as a mix of the Damier patterns with illustrations similar to the Karakoram Mountains. Another highlighted piece from the collection is a high-quality suede jacket with an eye-catching front tag.

The Menswear Pre-Fall/Winter 2022 collection was photographed and completed before Virgil's passing on November 28, 2021. The collection, devoid of conventional attire, cross-pollinates common labels like 'streetwear', 'workwear', and 'formalwear,' with a vision to unite the three. For example, the blazers are replaced with utility jackets, wrap skirts replace waistcoats, and trousers turn into flares.

There is a playful whimsy to the designs of this collection, and Abloh played around with texture, purpose and comfort.

The Louis Vuitton Menswear Pre-Fall/Winter 2022 collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site and in store boutiques of the fashion house on April 28, 2022. The prices haven't been revealed by the label yet.

