Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Beaverton’s activewear label is preparing for the release of two new colorways of Nike Air Force 1 Low, which will be the latest additions to its popular Color of the Month series. The two color options, blue and red, will be combined with the white leather base of AF1.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro “University Blue” and “University Red” iterations are scheduled to arrive on August 11, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Each pair will be priced at $150. You can purchase them via Nike’s e-commerce website as well as a few other retail outlets.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month series will welcome two new colorways

Take a closer look at the two upcoming colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier in 2022, Nike introduced the “Triple White” variant of the AF1 shoe, which will now be dressed in “University Blue” and “University Red” hues for the label’s Color of the Month edition.

For the uninitiated, Baltimore-based sneaker shops Cinderella Shoes, Charley Rudo Sports, and Downtown Locker Room created the Nike Air Force 1 "Color of the Month" series in the 1980s after Paul Blinken and Harold Rudo, footwear buyers at the first two mentioned stores, contacted Nike with the suggestion of producing new colors and patterns of the shoe each month in the Baltimore area.

The story of the Air Force 1 silhouette, as mentioned on the brand’s website, is:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The product description and history of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month edition reads:

“Got your fave color yet? No worries. The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction. That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

Both the red and the blue styles are entirely made with premium leather materials. The radial perforation of the toe caps facilitates breathability. Right next to the toes, tiny Nike swooshes are added to the lace dubraes.

Moving on, the white tongue flaps feature Nike Air swoosh branding with customary “Air Force 1” lettering placed underneath. The tongues are surrounded by white eyelets and lace fasteners.

The white base on the lateral sides is adorned with blue/red leather swooshes. The inner linings of these sneakers are made with white textiles, while the footbed features blue/red insoles, stamped with Nike Air swoosh branding.

On the rear side, the heel tab is highlighted with the toned “Nike Air” lettering. Finally, the crisp white midsoles are glued to the brown outer sole units made with rubber.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro “University Blue” and “University Red” colorblocked shoes, priced at $150 each, can be bought from the online store of Nike and other retail sellers.

